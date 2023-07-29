The transfer market is still more than a month old and despite the fact that major transfers have already been closed, there are still many stars who could change the air before the season begins. These are some of the big signings that could happen before the end of the transfer market:
His future seems almost certain to be away from PSG, but now the question remains as to where. Although Real Madrid seems the big favorite to finally get Kylian Mbappé, FC Barcelona has contacted PSG and Al-Hilal are also hanging around the striker. If the move to Al-Hilal materializes, it would be the biggest transfer in history.
His time at Bayern Munich seems to have come to an end, and it is that the attacker has not finished fitting in with the club and it seems that they will sell him. According to rumors, the most feasible movement at the moment would be his departure to Arab football, more specifically to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with whom he would form a dizzying attack.
His departure from Tottenham is not as clear as it was a few weeks ago, but there are serious possibilities that it will happen. Kane is now in a debate about trying his luck at another European great or staying to seek to be the Premier League’s all-time top scorer. If he leaves, it seems that Bayern Munich could be his new destination.
The Manchester City right-back seems not to be too happy with his current role in the English team, and a week ago the news broke that he could leave in search of more minutes. Although Guardiola is currently insisting on the player to stay, Bayern Munich is very aware of the situation.
Joao Félix is at a very delicate moment in his career. Atlético de Madrid has not been a good destination for him after demonstrating his immense quality at Benfica and now he is looking for a way out to be able to enjoy football again. Apart from the Portuguese’s statements in which he confirms that his dream is to play for FC Barcelona, the two most viable options right now would be a return to Benfica or a move to Galatasaray! The Turkish team is studying signing Joao Félix, although his high record complicates things.
