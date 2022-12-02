2022 has been a fantastic year when it comes to video game releases. Almost every month, it had one or more premieres that filled our eyes and that transported us to wonderful worlds to tell us stories that have remained for posterity. Despite the above, we also have to accept that there were low moments in which a certain title was far from what we had been expecting. That’s how it is, not everything in recent months has been honey on the flakes and for proof, the following five games that we present to you, which when they were announced promised a lot for a lot of reasons but when they finally came into our hands, they showed their true face, leaving us with a deep feeling of disappointment. Tell us, which title of this 2022 has been the one that disappointed you the most?

Babylon’s Fall

The name of Platinum Games has become one of the most respected within the medium, however, within its history, they have a couple of setbacks that we cannot forget. However, it currently seemed unthinkable that someone of their caliber would fail on a major project, but it is clear to us that they are still humans who make mistakes and, above all, make bad decisions. When Babylon’s Fall was announced, many of us couldn’t help but feel emotion for those who were behind it all, which faded as information and game advances continued to come out. When it finally came time to test it, we stumbled across a title as a truly poor service that crashed on basically everything it attempted. What a major disappointment we got.

Crossfire X

Crossfire is one of the most successful shooters in Asia, especially in Korea. In an attempt to start becoming more present in western markets, it was decided to make a new version under the name of Crossfire X, which would come with the great addition of a campaign developed by none other than Remedy Entertainment, parents of things like Alan Wake and Control. The announcement was taken as rather strange news, but one that undoubtedly caused curiosity, since the Finnish developer, also responsible for Max Payne, knows how to work very well. When it came time to test the final product, we came across a bland title with no personality or clear ideas that felt like a product without any kind of vision or intention. In the end, that collaboration that we were talking about did not work out and the game has passed as one of the lowest moments of the medium in this 2022.

Chocobo GP

We all know perfectly well that for a good amount of time, Nintendo has a monopoly on Karting games. The quality of the last four or five Mario Karts has been so high that anyone attempting anything within the genre falls far short. Despite all of the above, the idea of ​​Chocobo GP sounded promising, because in the past, Square Enix had already given good results in this bid to bring the world of Final Fantasy to the races. We were wrong to get our hopes up, because in the end, what had to happen happened: a flat, soft and very boring game thanks to a poor level design and controls that simply did not end up settling. We really hoped racing the Chocobos would be fun.

scorn

Scorn was another one of their games that as soon as it was first shown, you were sure it would be an experience like no other. The whole style of him that seemed to have come out of a movie with art done by HR Giger, made him irresistible to some, and repulsive to others. Whatever your position, it’s something we had to play. As soon as it was launched, we came across a game that was indeed very particular, since it was committed to being totally ambiguous and hostile to the player, displaying a language that was almost impossible to decipher and which, of course, is totally necessary to solve its intricate puzzles. Add to this its terrible combat system and you have an incredibly uncomfortable and frustrating experience that was very difficult to enjoy. It’s a shame that such bad design decisions were made, because there was undoubtedly potential.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Yes, a Nintendo game on our list of the biggest disappointments this year, we even think that Switch Sports also deserved a place here for exactly the same reason. When Mario Strikers: Battle League was announced, more than one couldn’t help but feel great emotion, remembering the great moments that the series had left behind in the Gamecube and Wii era. That Next Level Games returned made us feel even better. There was no way it could go wrong. What a surprise we got when we found ourselves with a rickety game in terms of content. Great gameplay ideas and all, but lack of things to do other than challenge your friends. One of those games that truly broke our hearts.