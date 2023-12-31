Prize is the highest amount ever accumulated from Caixa Econômica Federal bets

A Mega da Virada your prize will be divided into 5 bets this year. The dozens were drawn on Sunday night (Dec 31, 2023), at 8:30 pm. It included winners from the cities of Bom Despacho (MG), Ipira (SC), Salvador (BA), Redenção (PA), in addition to a bet made through Caixa's electronic channel. The dozens drawn were: 21, 24, 33, 41, 48 and 56. The total prize is R$588.9 million, the highest amount ever accumulated. Each person will receive the amount of R$117.8 million.