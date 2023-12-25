













Fountain: Studio Ghibli.

More than 20 animated films from this legendary animation house are available on this video-on-demand service, including the most recent one before The boy and the heron that came out this year.

We refer to Earwig and the witch (2020), only the latter pales in comparison to other studio productions. Perhaps the most regrettable absence in the Netflix catalog is that of The fireflies's grave (1988).

We recommend: El Niño y la Heron releases trailer in Latin Spanish and we already want to go see it.

Its absence from this platform is because the company does not have an agreement with the distributor that manages its rights. In any case, the films available in this service are very good and are classics of animation.

While in Latin America and other regions Studio Ghibli films are available on Netflix, it is different in the United States.

If they live there then they have to turn to Max (formerly HBO Max). It is possible that The boy and the heron come to Netflix or Max?

In that sense it depends on the agreements with distributors that these companies have. So in the meantime you have to enjoy the movies available and we recommend five.

Which Studio Ghibli movies are worth watching in 2023?

Spirited Away

Release Year: 2001

This is the story of a girl, Chihiro, who, due to her parents' mistake, ends up in a magical and supernatural world, where she must work to free them.

The incredible vagabond castle

Release Year: 2004

Sophie is a milliner who irritates a witch, who casts a spell on her and turns her into an old woman. Now she must turn to the wizard Howl to return to her normal life.

Princess Mononoke

Release Year: 1997

In the middle of a fight between the supernatural beings who take care of the forest and the humans who take it out, Ashitaka, a brave young man, and Mononoke, a fearless princess raised by wolves, appear.

Whispers of the heart

Release Year: 1995

Shizuku Tsukishima is a book-loving girl who ends up visiting an antique store with a cat statue with a fascinating story.

Porco Rosso

Release Year: 1992

A story that takes place in the Adriatic Sea where a pilot, due to a strange spell, is turned into a half-human, half-pig being who lives great adventures.

