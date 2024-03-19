The importance of bag packaging has never been greater in today’s competitive market. Numerous industries rely on bag packaging, including chemical containment, food safety, and the preservation of agricultural fertilizers.

The correct packaging solution is not only a requirement, but also a strategic essential, as it can effectively communicate your brand message to your target audience, enhancing brand impression and conversion rate.

Our goal as one of the leading BOPP laminated bag manufacturers in South Asia is to cater to businesses of all sizes, promoting excellent customer service and ensuring safe transport and shipping. Our team’s expertise is reflected in the following bag packaging solutions. Let’s get started!

An Extensive Selection of Bag Packaging Products:

Lincon Polymers – a leading manufacturer of laminated bags have years of experience in providing the following best packaging products that match unique industries’ needs.

BOPP Pinch Bottom Bags

A BOPP pinch bottom bag is highly preferred because of its superior printing capabilities and the strength of polypropylene (PP). These bags have a secure pinch-bottom closure that extends the shelf life and preserves product integrity. As one of South Asia’s top BOPP laminated bag manufacturers, we recommended using BOPP pinch-bottom bags to package consumables for both humans and pets.

Features of BOPP Pinch Bottom Bags:

→ Strong nature

→ Leak-proof

→ Weather resistance

→ Superior dimensional stability

→ Improved package handling

→ Less risk of breakage

→ Suitable packaging solutions for medium to large objects

Paper/Poly Bags

Paper poly bags are also referred to as paper laminated bags. They look the same as multi-wall paper bags but are more durable, flexible, and provide extra strength. The combination of paper’s natural nature and poly’s resilience presents a compelling bag packaging option for businesses striving to merge practicality with environmental consciousness. These bags are ideal for giveaway gifts, agriculture, food, clothing, and other packaging purposes.

Features of Paper & Polly Bags:

→ More durable than general paper bags

→ Moisture resistance

→ Tear and puncture resistance

→ Available in gusseted, back seam, flat tube, and valve styles

→ Soft and strong at the same time

→ Remarkable appearance

→ Structural integrity

BOPP Laminated PP Woven Bags

Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film and polypropylene (PP) woven fabric work together to offer remarkable strength, resistance to moisture, and a variety of printing options, which makes them perfect for packaging chemicals, food, and other products. At Lincon Polymer – BOPP laminated manufacturer in South Asia, we use the latest 10-color Rotogravure printing machine and cutting-edge equipment for bag production to meet the needs of our customers. When it comes to laminates on one or both sides and different closures (like Easy-Open, Double Stitch, and Ultrasonic Hemmed), our Lincon team has you covered.

Features of BOPP Laminated PP Woven Bags:

→ Excellent UV protection

→ Indestructible and waterproof

→ Increases barrier properties

→ Improved stiffness & hardness

→ Controllable transparency

→ Low-temperature resistance

→ Ideal choice for bulk packaging

Block Bottom Bags

Block bottom bags are widely known as AD*STAR bags. Such types of block bottom bags are revolutionary packaging solutions with a distinct block bottom design that provides additional stability and strength. As a renowned BOPP laminated bag manufacturer, we rely on fully automated Ad-Star/Block bottom bag production machines from Starlinger in Austria. They can either be valved or open-mouthed. Block bottom bags are becoming more popular in the cement industry, as well as for packing grains such as wheat and rice.

Features of Block Bottom Bags

→ Easy to store and accessible packaging solutions

→ Tailored to custom needs

→ Impressive printing capabilities

→ Comes in various sizes and styles

→ Versatile applications

→ Environmental friendliness

→ Cost effective

PP Woven Bags

At Lincon Polymers, we can help businesses print in up to eight colors and provide tailored packaging solutions with an extensive array of patterns and designs. From feature integration such as multiple laminated or unlaminated closure options to different weaves and deniers. PP woven bags are a well-liked option for businesses searching for reliable and affordable packaging solutions

Features of PP Woven Bags

→ Extends shelf life of product

→ Limitless customization possibilities

→ Ensure safe storage

→ Often chemical-resistant

→ Ideally suitable for packaging agricultural & food products

→ Reusable and durable

→ Breathable qualities

To Conclude:

Lincon Polymers, a well-known maker of BOPP laminated bags, provides high-quality packaging solutions to businesses, organizations, and people. Their dedication to sustainability, creativity, and functionality is evident in ability to produce the best packaging bags, like BOPP laminated bags. The bags serve a variety of packaging demands across a wide range of sectors and are critical for preserving brand identity and product protection. If you want to learn more about how to package your goods in an industry-specific fashion, contact our experts now.