People today lead a busy lifestyle and many of them are always on the move. While smartphones today are capable enough to play all types of video games, you would want to look for the best handheld that can keep you engaged for extended hours. Steam Deck console is one of the best portable gaming computers developed by Valve Corporation. This device can be played handheld or you can connect it to a monitor like Nintendo Switch. If you have decided to buy a Steam Deck for yourself you would want to ensure that you have the best games you can play on your new handheld console.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If you are looking for some epic RPG games that you can play on your Steam Deck you would want to consider The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in your list. With its thrilling plotline, engaging side-quests and better character development and action sequences and tricks it can provide you with the endless entertainment and fun you expect. The game has already been updated with new gameplay options and better graphical rendering features. However, be prepared for some funny bugs (most prominently featuring Roach the horse) that you will come across in the game.

Signalis

Horror-survival gamers can rejoice in playing Signalis on their new handheld console. This video game takes place in a dystopian future where humanity has discovered a dark secret. While the game has a retro charm and appeal to it, the gameplay is very modern and keeps you on the edge as you walk through some of the scariest environments. It does remind you of the Resident Evil games, but you can still enjoy Signalis for the kind of chills and thrills it has to offer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

If you are into the Marvel universe and love Spider-Man video games, you can certainly play this one on your new Steam Deck. The game looks perfect on the small portable screen and you can have a great time handling the action and movements that you need to do. In this game as well, you, being Spider-Man, have to fight city crime and face some of the iconic villains as you swing through the cityscape.

Vox Machinae

While many gamers believe that playing Vox Machinae on the VR is better, the game still plays efficiently better on a flat screen. In this game, the gamers strap themselves into a giant robot to fight some of the challenges. The game provides you with ample action and adventure to keep you hooked to your handheld console. It is probably one of the simplest-to-learn games you can find for Steam Deck.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

If you are looking for one of the best arcade games for Steam Deck, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the perfect fit. It is addictively fun and has very few glitches and bugs which makes the gameplay buttery smooth. With excellent music that would add to your gaming experience, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge can easily suck you into an arcade world even when you are on the move.