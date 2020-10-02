If you remain alert about your health. You take care of your fitness and health at all times. So fitness bands are perfect for you. Nowadays fitness bands have both fashion and trend. This is the reason that nowadays you will see fitness bands in the hands of most people. With these smart bands, you can track activities like daily activity, calories, heart rate and sleep monitoring. If you are also planning to buy a fitness band. So these are the top 5 fitness bands available in the market, know which fitness band will be best for you.

Apple watch series 6 and SE- Talking about fitness watch or band, Apple’s name comes first. Recently, Apple has launched its fitness watch Apple Watch Series 6 and SE. Apple has added many special features to its new watch. In the new watch, you will get the feature of measuring blood oxygen level. The oxygen level will know whether your cardiovascular system is working properly or not. Apart from this, your blood pressure measurement feature is also included in the watch. Keeping in mind the fitness, the company has given many great features like sleep time, fitness track.

MI Smart Band 4- MI is also far ahead in terms of fitness bands. Many fitness bands have been launched in the MI Series. Now the company has launched a new fitness band with color display. In MI series with color display in MI SMART BAND 4, you will get many features like heart rate tracker, step counting. In addition, you can also connect this band to your iOS and Android devices through the Mi Fit app. Its price is Rs 2,299.

Realme Band- Along with the smartphone, Realme has now also brought fitness bands in the market. Touch-sensitive display has been given in the fitness band of Reality, which gives calls, messages and reminders and notifications of social media apps. Heart rate sensor is also given in this watch. You can charge it from any USD type port. It is a great watch according to the battery. Its price in the market is Rs 2,999.

SAMSUNG GALAXY FITE- After Samsung’s smartphones, now the fitness band is also in great demand in the market. The Samsung Galaxy Fit Band features auto workout tracking that tracks your running, running and workouts. Apart from this, heart rate tracking feature is also included in this watch. You can also wear it while swimming. The price of this watch is 2,599.

HONOR BAND 5- In the market, fitness bands of Honor company are also in great trend. This fitness watch includes many fitness tracking features. This band can also be connected to iOS iOS and Android devices. Features like TrueSlip, Trussens, Swim Stroke Recognition and Heart Rate Tracking are given. You will get this fitness band for Rs 2,999 in the market.