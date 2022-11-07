The culture of saving is something that we must implement in the new generations, this is because, given the situation of inflation and rise in the price of products and servicesit is vital that the youngest and smallest have a more secure future.

That is why, according to the official platform of the BBVA bank entityshares some recommendations to apply learning from savings for childrenwhich go a little further than financial aspect.

The financial institution points out that by giving them these tools to build financial independence, it will help them practice self-control, patience, and responsibility; so it is key that when they start to receive moneyalso begin their learning about the saving culture.

It is in view of this that the Spanish banking entity with a presence in Mexico shares 5 recommendations for implement the culture of saving in the smallest of the home, here we leave them:

Therefore, to acquire it you need time and repetition. The more constant you are talking about and exercising this topic, the more more likely to get it and benefit from it throughout your life.

Contributes to your financial health:

By saving they will learn that their decisions have consequences. For example, if they decide to spend everything in one day, the date to reach their savings goals will recede. In this way, they will be aware of their responsibility for your income and they will know how to decide for your benefit.

Contributes to impulse control:

When the children receive money, your first impulse is usually to spend it. However, having a compelling reason to put away a portion of your earnings It will help self-regulate and learn little by little that not all benefits are obtained instantly.

It shows the advantages of being patient:

discovering that with time and perseverance they will be able to achieve great goals, they will learn to wait and work for reach your objectives.

It helps them plan and set goals:

After doing the first exercises with youthey will understand the process to calculate the amount they should save depending on the proposed time and objectives and they will learn to do it on their own.

We recommend you read:

With time, practice and patience you will see how little by little your children learn to manage their money and make smart decisions with it. Take it initiative on the subject and prepares the little ones so that they are not left without enjoying the benefits of saving for children.