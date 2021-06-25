The shift from manual to automated testing was not easy. But it was the need for the hour. Since manual resources were costly and much prone to errors, the need for automated testing arose. There are a number of no-code test automation tools available in the market for testing that are much reliable and provide accurate results. But what is no-code test automation, and why should one use it?

Introduction to no-code test automation:

No-Code Test Automation is a novel technique for developing automation tests that enable you to test an application without writing a single line of code or script. The goal is to make the setup so simple that automating a test scenario takes minimal time and nearly no coding. There are many reasons why you must use codeless testing, but the top 5 benefits listed below will compel you to start using the no-code test automation right away.

Top 5 benefits of no code test automation:

No technical knowledge required : Now, we can automate tests without writing a single line of code, and hence this stands as the reason for no specialized experience. A person with no or limited coding language can easily use these tools and automate the tests. There are various tools, like ACCELQ, available for no code test automation. So pick the best tool and get started! Document Processes and Changes with Ease : Codeless testing, which includes a visual description of a process and documentation of how that process is carried out, reduces testing efforts. Advanced testing procedures are used to document automated tests with video and logs. Audit trails can capture all actions and events. Lower Cost of Maintenance: Test automation with visual UI workflows and current business rules and practices makes it easy to maintain test automation. Also, the necessity of the tester to create, check and update the test scripts every time is now eventually avoided. The codeless automation testing makes it easier for the tester to not depend on the developer to create UI tests, and hence the cost is minimized. Furthermore, automated flows can be combined into reusable components that can be reused across test cases as sub-flows. If changes are made to heavily re-used sub-flows, it will apply the changes to all test cases that contain the component. Improve adoption with a shared automation solution: When a shared solution is combined with a Center of Excellence arrangement, it is simple to exchange knowledge, best practices, and test cases across projects for collaboration. It is simple to understand flows produced by other users when using a UI-based framework. This has the advantage of allowing users to pick up and work on other people’s flows with little or no handover. If a specific test case does not adhere to the best standards, changing the flow is as simple as visually evaluating the stages and actions involved in the UI of the application under test. The no code test automation ensures that the chosen solution has a long life in the organization and is not dependent on certain persons.

Hence, Sharing automation flows and components across projects saves time when starting new automation initiatives.

Broadening the scope of Automation : The no code test automation tools are usually compatible with all platforms, be it mobile or desktop, or browser. This means the adaptability to various platforms is hugely time-saving, and multiple aspects of tests on the various interfaces are covered. With this level of adaptability, it is simple to measure the amount of automation ranging from one to numerous applications, particularly those that involve testing automation between projects.

The no-code test automation has made it easier for people with no coding experience to work on all applications. A person with minimum or no coding language can create and test applications. Initially, the application testers were required to know the coding, even though they weren’t the developer of those applications. But with the advent of codeless test automation, testing has become more accessible and prominent.

