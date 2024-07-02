Music is a universally recognized element of human culture, which is able to go beyond linguistic and geographical barriers and communicate with people from all over the world. In fact, a song can be able to convey different sensations and emotions, and not only that, since it also brings various benefits at physical and mental level.

The benefits of music: do you know them all?

One of the most important benefits that can be obtained by listening to a song is the fact that music helps reduce anxiety and stress: in particular, relaxing music helps to reduce the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and according to several studies it helps to induce a state of calm and relaxationalso lowering blood pressure and slowing the heartbeat.

As a result, you can experience a significant improvement in your mood and it can even help to fight depression: in fact, happy music can help the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure and reward. In fact, music therapy It is often used as a complementary treatment to help those suffering from depression and other mood disorders.

Not only that: songs can also have a positive impact on cognitive functionsimproving memory, attention and learning ability. According to some studies, there is a theory called Mozart effectaccording to which by listening to Mozart’s music one can actually improve one’s cognitive abilities at least temporarily, increasing cognitive plasticity especially in children.

Music is also a useful tool that supports the physical rehabilitationas the aforementioned music therapy is often used to help patients recover from situations such as strokes, brain injuries and other neurological conditions. Rhythm, in fact, can help to improve motor coordination and to perform rehabilitation exercises more effectively, thus easing a difficult time to face and distracting the patient from the pain.

Finally, music can also help to improve sleep qualitysince listening to relaxing melodies before going to sleep can help prepare the body for rest and calm the mind by driving away more negative or anxious thoughts. According to some studies, in fact, it seems to help reduce the time it takes to fall asleepwhich increases the duration of sleep and generally improves the quality of rest.

And for you, which of these beneficial effects does music have?