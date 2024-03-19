Let's enter the world of cyber threats

For beginners, delving into the digital world can seem like an adventure, and like any good adventure, there are pitfalls. But fear not, we are here to help you better understand the dangers that lurk around the corner.

Let's start with malware. These are programs created just to do damage: can cancel your files, steal data, or even take control of your computer. Think of them as little cold viruses that, instead of affecting you, target your device.

Virus: Like organic ones, they attach to healthy rows and spread.

Like organic ones, they attach to healthy rows and spread. Trojans: They disguise themselves as legitimate software and then do damage once inside the system.

They disguise themselves as legitimate software and then do damage once inside the system. Ransomware: They block access to your files and demand a “ransom” to unlock them.

Phishing: the Art of Disguise

The phishing it's a bit like receiving a letter from a distant prince asking for help with the promise of fabulous rewards. Only, instead of a prince, you're dealing with scammers who want your personal information. They often come in the form of emails or messages that appear legitimate, but hide pitfalls.

Tips for protecting yourself with cybersecurity for beginners

It's not all as bleak as it seems! Even in the digital world, small precautions can make a big difference:

Updates: Yes, the boring ones you keep putting off. They are your first defense, they close doors to intruders.

Yes, the boring ones you keep putting off. They are your first defense, they close doors to intruders. Antivirus: It's not an expense, it's an investment! Protects against viruses and various malware.

It's not an expense, it's an investment! Protects against viruses and various malware. Doubt: When faced with suspicious emails or too-good-to-be-true offers, doubt is your superpower.

When faced with suspicious emails or too-good-to-be-true offers, doubt is your superpower. Two-step verification: An annoying, but effective addition. It's like having a double lock on your front door.

Remember, in the cybersecurity for beginners, knowledge is power. The more you know, the harder it becomes for you ill-intentioned hurt you. So, keep learning and always stay one step ahead of the digital impostors!

What is Spoofing?

The spoofing, for beginners, might sound like a complicated term, but it's simply hackers' way of pretending to be someone else. Be it emails, websites or even of the whole network, the aim is always to deceive to get what they want.

Here are some examples:

Email address spoofing: You get an email that looks like it's from your desk, but it's not.

You get an email that looks like it's from your desk, but it's not. Website Spoofing: A site that looks like your bank's, but is actually a trap to steal your data.

A site that looks like your bank's, but is actually a trap to steal your data. IP Address Spoofing: Hackers hide behind fake IPs to disguise their true origin and carry out malicious activities without leaving traces.

Even if you are new to the cybersecurity for beginnersthere are concrete steps you can take to protect yourself:

Updates: Yes, those annoying reminders to update your software are actually your best friends.

Yes, those annoying reminders to update your software are actually your best friends. Antivirus: It's like having a guardian angel for your computer.

It's like having a guardian angel for your computer. Watch out for emails: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Double check: Always use that double digital key for your accounts, called two-step verification.

If the idea of ​​malware and phishing sounds new to you, consider taking a course cybersecurity for beginners. It's like taking a survival course before diving into the digital jungle.

While the idea of ​​protecting your data online may seem like a daunting task, remember to start with the basics cybersecurity for beginners it already puts you one step ahead.

And remember, on this digital journey, you're not alone: ​​we're here to help you to navigate in safety!