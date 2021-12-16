These are the five best things that Xavi has granted to Barça since he has returned to the club:
Always betting on getting the ball played is one of those things that Barça is doing well and must continue to practice. It is true that excellence has not been achieved since players are not yet familiar with each and every one of the movements, but this is undoubtedly the way to go in that regard.
Barcelona needed a home coach for these moments of crisis. A person who knows perfectly how to work, the values that are defended, the idiosyncrasies of the club …
It is also important in this complicated stage that the entity respects the coach in the same way that the coach loves this club. He is the ideal person and time will prove right.
Xavi Hernández is showing that he trusts the youngsters, and they are giving him back his confidence with great games. The other day at a press conference the Catalan coach released a “pullita” for the most veteran players, as he referred to the young homegrown players as the players who are pulling the bandwagon in these difficult moments, when they really should be the most experienced.
He is showing that he has a great personality as he already did as a player. He is not afraid to take risks for good or bad and is capable of making a difficult decision in a moment of stress. It is clear that he is the ideal coach for this situation at Barça, you just have to give him more time and better players, because some of the team’s stars have been injured since he arrived on the bench. A guy with a strong personality was needed, because since Luis Enrique left, this characteristic had not been seen on the Camp Nou bench.
It is essential in a good coach that the result or the conditions do not change the philosophy of the team’s game. The idea of the game is something that goes beyond the shield and is that in Barcelona it is not only important to win but how to do it and finding a coach like Xavi who has this idea so internalized is essential for this regeneration process. The former culé midfielder has to serve as a tutor for the youngest who are not yet used to this philosophy.
