Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Excellence and Leadership, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddous Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, reviewed the Dubai Police Digital Transformation Strategy “2024-2033”, which comes in line with the Dubai Digital Strategy.

This came during his inspection of the workflow in the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, as part of the annual inspection program for public departments and police stations.

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director General of the Department of Artificial Intelligence, explained to the attendees the Dubai Police Digital Transformation Strategy (2024-2033), which includes five main axes: a digital experience for a safe and connected city, providing digital and connected police operations, real-time data analysis, a safe and flexible digital society, and a flexible and future-ready digital infrastructure.

Major General Khalid Al Razooqi reviewed the stages of Dubai Police’s transformation in its digital journey, starting with the e-government 2001-2012, in which Dubai Police won 31 awards in the field of electronic transformation of services, then the smart government from 2013-2017, in which the police won 68 awards, including the award for the best government service via smartphones at the local, regional and global levels for six consecutive years, and then the artificial intelligence government 2018-2023, in which the police won 48 awards, most notably the Smart Police Station winning the Smart Government Flag in 2018, in which the implementation of the paperless transformation policy reached 100%.

Major General Al Obaidli was briefed on the mechanism for developing “smart planning for minor traffic accidents” through artificial intelligence technologies that analyze the accident and issue reports immediately to drivers without any human intervention. The new mechanism will reduce the number of steps required to obtain the “minor accident planning” report and send it directly to the insurance company from seven steps to only four steps.

Major General Al Obaidli listened to an explanation about the artificial intelligence system in the “vehicle’s historical record”, whereby those wishing to purchase any car in the future will be able to easily and conveniently identify the accident record related to it, indicating that this technology will contribute to providing drivers with a clear picture of the vehicle’s mechanical condition before purchasing it.

Major General Al Obaidli also listened to an explanation about the virtual officer (Amana), who can interact with customers and answer their inquiries in both Arabic and English. She holds the rank of First Lieutenant and is available on the Dubai Police app. She answers people’s inquiries about police services, such as paying traffic fines, or how to open reports, and many other services through voice commands using artificial intelligence technologies. During the past year 2023, she was able to conduct 20,000 conversations with customers.

Major General Al Obaidli was introduced to the latest version of the Dubai Police smart application available on iPhone IOS, Android and Huawei, which uses features that contain artificial intelligence technologies, contributes to improving the customer experience, and facilitates obtaining services in a smart way, with ease and convenience, without the need to visit police stations or customer happiness centers. The new updated version of the application contains a distinguished package of services developed using the latest languages ​​of telephone programming technologies and artificial intelligence, including main services, sub-services or classified services with added value in the field of traffic and criminal services, permits and certificates, and serves customers in seven approved languages: Arabic, English, Russian, German, Chinese, French and Spanish.

The number of downloads of the Dubai Police application on mobile phones reached approximately 7.9 million downloads, including five million downloads via phones running Android systems, 2.4 million downloads via iPhone “IOS” systems, and 570 thousand downloads via phones using “Huawei” systems.

Major General Al Obaidli was briefed on the technology of issuing a lost passport certificate using the “Blockchain” issued by Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners in the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Courts. The number of certificates issued through this technology since 2021 has reached about 66,413 certificates.

The “Passport Loss Certificate” service is safe and encrypted using Blockchain technology. The customer can obtain the certificate via email, without the need to visit customer happiness centers. Previously, obtaining a passport loss certificate required five visits to each of the entities participating in providing the service in four working days. However, today, thanks to the joint Blockchain service, the customer does not need to visit customer happiness centers, but rather implements the service in a smart, easy and secure way.

Major General Al Obaidli also reviewed the statistics and transactions provided by smart police stations to customers, as the number of transactions provided through smart police stations in the Emirate of Dubai, which number 25 stations, since the beginning of this year, amounted to 36,376 transactions, while the number of transactions last year amounted to 121,986 transactions. Customers of smart police stations benefited from 46 services, and smart police stations received 127,515 visitors since the beginning of this year, and 507,752 visitors last year.

