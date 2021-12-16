These are the aspects in which the Catalan coach must improve:
Against Osasuna we saw a facet that we did not expect to see in a coach like Xavi. He was hugely wrong with the changes. Luuk de Jong was contributing absolutely nothing and kept it on the pitch throughout the game. He did not dare at any time to use a false nine to generate more fluidity in the front of the area. He also decided to replace Gavi when he was being the best of the team.
This is something that the culé coach cannot control from the bench but it would be important for the team to begin to improve its aim in front of goal. The incredible number of occasions that Barcelona sends into limbo per game is not normal. In addition, without Memphis or Ansu Fati the team generates much fewer chances so it is necessary to score the one you have.
Barça cannot continue to settle for scoring a goal and starting to play worse and back down. This team has always been characterized by going to look for the second goal when they had not yet scored the first. For this type of match in which a priori Barça is superior to its rival, it is essential that the income is large enough so that Elche does not reach the final minutes with options to re-engage in the game.
Something that we all expected to see in Xavi Hernández’s Barça was a notable improvement in the team’s defense with the ball. With Ronald Koeman when the team was winning and there was little time left until the end of the game, the players used to back down and try to hold the pull. With Xavi it is being more of the same. Barcelona has always defended itself with the ball, as it is the simplest way to prevent the opponent from hurting you, taking away what they want most: the ball. It is something that this Barça will have to work on if they want to stop losing or tie the games in the final minutes.
At moments of the Barça game he is able to easily settle in the front of the rival team’s area. This is due to the good work of the team when it comes to getting the ball out, and not everything was going to be sticks. The problem is that at the moment in which the culé team is positioned near the crescent of the opposing area, the players stop moving. In order to try to break the rival defense and open a gap necessary for an uncheck it is essential that the players are in constant movement. To understand how to execute them it would be interesting to see any “positional” attack by Guardiola’s Manchester City.
#aspects #Xavis #Barcelona #improve
