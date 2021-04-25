Fujairah Criminal Court has begun hearing a case in which five Asians are accused of being involved in stealing an Asian vehicle under duress, after beating and assaulting him on the highway.

In detail, the victim confirmed to the Public Prosecution that he was going to ask the defendants about their desire to buy the movables in which he keeps his vehicle, but he was surprised by the assault on him on the public road, and the theft of his vehicle and the movables it contained.

The prosecution referred five Asians, between the ages of 21 and 34, who forcibly stole the victim’s vehicle on the highway, after they beat him, and forcibly managed to seize his movables and escape with them.

The Public Prosecution ordered the defendants to be referred to the Fujairah Court to be tried and punished by Articles 121 and 384 which stipulate that whoever commits a theft crime on the public road or in a land, water or air transport, and if the theft occurs by two or more persons, and one of them is pregnant. With weapons, their imprisonment continues, demanding the application of the most severe punishment against them.

The court postponed the ruling until the hearings were completed and witnesses were called.





