Mexicali.- agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) stopped this tuesday to five people by crimes against health in the municipalities of mexicali and Tijuana.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) explained that the first incident took place in the border city of Tijuana, when two men who were speeding in a white Grand Cherokee truck with California license plates, provoked a chase that spread through several streets. from the Buenavista neighborhood.

In Tampico Alley, the driver suddenly stopped the Grand Cherokee and the two men abandoned the unit and started running to try to get away, but state troopers chased and grabbed them.

The detainees identified themselves as Saúl Andrey “N”, 21 years old and originally from Tijuana; and Luis Antonio “N”, 26 years old and originally from Los Angeles, California, United States.

When they were searched, they found two bags containing several blue pills with the legend "M-30" of apparently fentanyl, giving an approximate weight of 222 grams, and a cell phone.

In another event, in Mexicali, in the vicinity of the Villa Las Lomas subdivision, a black Ford Fusion vehicle, model 2008, was intercepted, which was being driven at excessive speed; The crew members were identified as Francisco Javier “N”, 41 years old and originally from Mexicali, Baja California, and Crisol Judith “N”, 37 years old and originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

After inspecting the interior of the car, 214 Ziploc-type bags were found in the back seat in which they kept a green and dry herb similar to marijuana, weighing approximately 2 kilos 300 grams in total; 95 wrappers containing a granulated substance similar to methamphetamine, weighing 52.3 grams, were also found.

The last event occurred on La Cañada street, between Las Nubes street and Del Arcoíris street, in the San Marcos neighborhood, in the city of Mexicali, where a man identified as Johan Francisco "N", 18 years old and originally from Indio, California, United States, he threw a bag on the ground and began to run to flee, but what was intercepted meters later.