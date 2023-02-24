Throughout history, South American football has managed to produce a huge number of players who have left their mark, mainly Brazil and Argentina stand out. The latter can proudly say that two of the best three players in the history of this sport represent (or represented) the Albiceleste internationally, such as Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona.
Argentina is a country where soccer is breathed and played in every corner, so a huge number of people dream of being professional soccer players, a few make it and others (the greatest number) fall by the wayside. Those who achieve it aspire to represent the country internationally but not all have that opportunity and so they decide to represent other teams thanks to different family or temporary ties than these countries.
Next we review the 5 best Argentines who were nationalized and shone in other teams:
He was born in San Nicolás de los Arroyos, he shone at River Plate in Argentina and later he was a valor of Juventus. He played for the Argentine National Team (he won the Copa América Peru 1957) and 9 games for Italy according to the FIFA rules of that time.
One of the best players in history and one of the faces of Real Madrid who played for Argentina and Spain. In neither of the two teams was he able to play more than 10 official matches.
One of the most recognized players on this list thanks to his consecration in Germany 2006 with Italy. He represented the Azurra on 55 occasions in which he scored 5 goals. He was born in Tandil and shone at Juventus. He had the luxury of playing in Argentine soccer for Lanús and Racing.
El Mellizo earned a place in the Tri thanks to his performances in Monterrey where he established himself as one of the best players, and scorers, in the club’s history. He was part of the Azteca squad that played the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
At the time, he shone for Borussia Dortmund and that led him to the international arena, but due to the large number of forwards that Argentina had at the time, he did not have the opportunity and it was Paraguay who welcomed him with open arms. He played 36 games and scored 10 goals.
Other Argentine players who wore another jersey at the national team level were Fernando Muslera (Uruguay), Néstor Ortigoza (Paraguay), Christian Giménez, Guillermo Franco (Mexico), Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Italy), Ezequiel Schelotto (Italy), Juan Antonio Pizzi ( Spain) among many others.
