The Argentine national team has all the current records possible: it is world champion, two-time champion of America and champion of the Finalissima, but the objectives continue to multiply and the challenge is always the next competition, especially taking into account the solid foundation that has been built by coach Lionel Scaloni and captain Lionel Messi.
Although the 26 players who took part in the 2024 Copa América in the United States have earned it, the coach always insists that he will take the most suitable players regardless of the importance of their name (except for Messi, clearly), and he demonstrated this by leaving Paulo Dybala out.
For this reason, we will review five players who were not in the USA but who could be in the next World Cup.
He is one of those who are expected to be the heir to the number 10 of the best player in the world, Leo Messi. He has to continue to grow little by little. If he maintains his level, he could easily be called up to the next World Cup.
It remains to be seen what his future holds, having recently been transferred to Botafogo in Brazil. The former Vélez player, world champion with the national team, will play in the Olympics and is being watched closely by Scaloni.
The “Joya” was the great absentee from the Argentine national team at the United States 2024. He suffered injuries and Scaloni prioritized other names, such as Garnacho, but no one doubts that Dybala is a crack and could be called up again.
Ángel Correa was the last player cut by Lionel Scaloni from the list of 26 players called up for the 2024 Copa América. The Atlético de Madrid player, who had entered through the window to Qatar, has the chance to rejoin if he maintains his good form at the “Colchonero”.
Juan Musso’s Atalanta recently won the Europa League and I think Armani will not be in top form. The second or third goalkeeper’s place is his.
