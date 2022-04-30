The first stage of the Argentine Professional League Cup is coming to an end and for that reason it is time to review five great reinforcements that did not meet the expectations -until now- of the soccer town. Do not get angry!
At 37 years old, bleach Bergessio decided to leave Nacional (URU) to return to the club that saw him born; we talk about Platense Athletic Club.
The illusion of seeing him again in Argentine soccer existed and of surprising with the Squid also. He started with goals in friendlies and made people talk.
Today, situated in the last dates of the League Cup, we must say that Bergessio he scored just 2 goals in 10 games and that his team is third from last. Unthinkable.
With the arrival of Wanchope Ábila in Colón de Santa Fe, it was impossible not to think about observing the squad led by Julio Cesar Falcioni among the League Cup hosts. And even more so if we take into account that he was going to share a squad with figures like Luis Rodríguez, Facundo Farías, among other great footballers.
But none of this would be happening, the former Boca striker barely converted 2 goals -one in the Argentine Cup- in 11 games played and the sabalero he has it black to get into the top four of Zone B (he is 4 points behind Aldosivi).
He is not a holder for Emperor.
Remembered for his beginnings in Independiente as leader of Ariel Holan’s central defense, Figal returned to his country with a figure pose after enjoying in the MLS.
Boca’s DT, Sebastián Battaglia, today wonders who he brought: He doesn’t have a good start, he doesn’t have speed and he is prone to injury. Hierarchy? That a few years ago. Enough vacation in Miami.
After Boca’s controversial departure, we all looked forward to knowing Cardona’s future in Argentine football. Racing took charge of a succulent figure to hire him and thus he became a reinforcement. Today, in a team that is a sensation in the League Cup, the Colombian has long ceased to be a starter.
Gago asks for intensity and he just wants a break. Opposite paths. He frustrates not seeing a crack shine.
The 23-year-old midfielder delighted the soccer crowd when he confirmed his return to Argentine soil to wear the River Plate shirt. We all had the image of little boat leaving her to golf in the South American Cup with Independiente, that’s why the joy.
But, after weeks with The band, barely scored a goal and provided an assist in 10 games. Oh, and he suffered a tear that sidelined him from the courts the last few dates.
Disappointing for those of us who believed that it would shine again and could join the plane bound for Qatar.
