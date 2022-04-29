Whether it’s a fairly long workday, a complicated task, or facing an unusual situation, there are many ways to suffer from stress at work. Sometimes dealing with this problem is not as easy as one would think. Fortunately, there are several applications for mobile devices that can help us with this, and here we present five that you need to have on your cell phone.

Thus, Here are five apps that can help you relieve your work stressand they are also quite good for your day to day.

5-. calm

Calm is available for free on iOS and Android devices, and it is a tool that will guide us in learning meditation through flexible sessions that range from the simplest 3-minute sessions to the most complete 25-minute sessions. Here you will get access to meditation classes with experts in the field, audio stories, stories to fall asleep and a catalog of relaxing sounds ideal for relaxation. get it here.

4-. Sanvello

This is an application that offers us various professional advice and guidelines to overcome our psychological or emotional problems that we face throughout the day. The application is supervised by psychology professionals, and offers different programs, advice, and guides that will allow us to work on the specific field in which we need to improve. get it here.

3-. Self-help Anxiety Management (SAM)

With this application we will obtain all the tools and self-help methods necessary to deal with anxiety crises in the best possible way, anywhere and at any time. SAM has been developed by mental health professionals and has all the guarantees to be used in the event of suffering from any type of psychological problem, with or without the help of a professional therapist. get it here

two-. Zen

Zen offers professional content aimed at improving our meditation and relaxation abilities, as well as our sleep habits and reducing stress or anxiety. Along with this, the application also has motivational messages and famous quotes to find peace and well-being with ourselves. get it here.

one-. SimpleHabit

With this application you will be able to learn various relaxation and meditation exercises of all kinds for people who cannot afford to invest a lot of time in this type of practice, since each exercise requires only 5 minutes a day. It is important to mention that Simple Habit offers a free trial for the first month, and its exercises will help to positively manage work stress, as well as reduce levels of anxiety or insomnia, among other benefits. get it here.