The Annapurna Interactive Showcase left us with several notable announcements for the subscription service.

Last night’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase has left us with a handful of featured announcements of original offerings, but perhaps one of the headlines of the night is that several of them will arrive from launch to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s gaming subscription service.

PC and console users will be able to enjoy (having subscribed to Game Pass) of five new releases of Annapurna with very different proposals, although a couple of them had already appeared on other platforms before.

Thirsty Suitors

The first is Thirsty Suitorsa wacky turn-based narrative adventure about culture, relationships, family pressures and self-expression.

In addition to Game Pass, it will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S soon.

bounty star

The second one we are going to talk to you about is bounty stara third-person mech shooter with melee combat that includes customization and base building in a Wild West setting.

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass will arrive in 2023.

flock

If you prefer something more cheerful and colourful, with flock you can find what you are looking for. It is an exploration title in a fantasy world that has cooperative multiplayer to enjoy the trip and the company of nice and strange creatures distributed throughout the environment.

It does not yet have a release date, but it will be published on Xbox Game Pass as well as on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

maquette

Although the game was released in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, maquette has confirmed that it will come to Xbox and Nintendo Switch in the coming months. We are talking about a beautiful and colorful first-person puzzle video game that transports us to a magical world in which each building and object is tiny and amazingly large at the same time.

Maquete will be released next winter on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Game Pass.

sun ash

The last of the highlights of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase may be familiar to you. It is none other than sun ash, which was already available on PlayStation consoles and on PC through the Epic Games Store. Now the action and exploration of Heart Machine is also coming to Steam and Xbox.

In this way, Solar Ash will be published on 6th of December on the Valve platform, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, being in Game Pass from that same day.

In addition to these five games, there are two titles that are currently on Game Pass that receive free updates for the new generation. We are talking about What Remains of Edith Finch, whose improvements are already available on both PS5 and Series X | S, and Outer Wilds, which will release a new version in mid-September.

More about: Xbox Game Pass, Annapurna Interactive, Annapurna Interactive Showcase, Solar Ash, Maquette, Flock, Thirsty Suitors, and Bounty Star.