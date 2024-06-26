Summer is almost here! The year is already halfway over and if you haven’t done everything you wanted, boy, I think you can still get your act together. Anyway, at TierraGamer, the selection of anime that will lift our spirits in the summer is already on our radar, so, in a very precise way, I tell you the series that are unmissable for the third quarter of 2024, and of course, I take into account from shonen to slice of life.

We know that life is short and there is no time to waste, as our good Rengoku says, “we do not have unlimited time” therefore, “each of our decisions allows us to know who we are.” Whether you are indecisive or not, try to enjoy life as you see fit, however, as I know that anime is something that helps and entertains us all the time and with the desire to support a little so that you do not “waste your time” I’ll tell you what they are. the most anticipated anime and in fact, they could be unmissable. Without further ado, I’ll tell you about them below.

Red Cat Ramen – 4th of July

Cat lovers will have a good harvest in summer, since different installments starring our very beloved felines were presented, however, Red Cat Ramen It will be one of the cutest summer anime because it also has to do with ramen. An explosive and super winning combination!

Red Cat Ramen focuses on some kittens who run their traditional ramen shop, a girl comes to work with them. Each episode is fairly independent and follows the problems faced by both the felines and the human that accompanies them. If you want to know more, we have a special article dedicated to it, also, remember that due to the premiere, Manga Plus is editing and publishing it in Spanish, you can read it on their platform, check it out here.

Thanks to the premiere, All chapters are available for free reading on mobile. The official distribution platform for the anime has not yet been revealed.

Soshimin: How To Become Ordinary – July 6

If you missed Chitanda and Oreki, it is your time to refresh yourself with their essence, since a new anime series by the same mangaka will arrive this summer of 2024. The story is a mystery, it will capture two young people who have the same aspirations, The anime is based on the light novel by Honobu Yonezawa.

The animation falls in love and it is clear the type of characters and story that we will have, we look forward to the first episode of the series with excitement.

This summer anime will be directed by Lapin Track Studios and belongs to the lineup available on Crunchyroll.

Days with my Stepsister – July 4th

Days with my Stepsister will be run by Studio DEEN and looks promising, Let’s hope it doesn’t take a super regal turn, but for now, the warmth of the animation and the tone that the trailer handles gives hope and perhaps we could delve deeper into the development of the affections that make us a true family, and that go very far from blood ties.

A pair of brothers will have to build brotherly affection, will they succeed? As? What is family today?

Days with my Stepsister is a summer anime that will be available on Crunchyroll.

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin – July 4

Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin is a video game that was released in 2020, it is an RPG developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous, it was a title for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The story follows Princess Sakuna, a warrior and also a harvest goddess, who is banished along with her familiar and some humans (from the same group) to Demon Island after the people broke a rule and inadvertently entered the heavenly realm (of the gods), causing terrible chaos.

In the momentary banishment, Sakuna will have to watch over them, and well, the story now comes to us in anime format and looks promising.

The summer anime will be handled by PA WORKS but we still don’t know who will have the official distribution for Latin America.

Suicide Squad Isekai – July 5

One of the most anticipated anime that, of course, has a winning formula: isekai and Gotham. Our crazy villains from Suicide Squad They will have a lot to do in a new 72-hour mission, however, they will enter a Chinese box, because the world itself will give them previous tasks to make their way to the mission assigned outside the world.

Harley Queen looks fabulous and so do all the other villains, now that they are on the brink of collapse, what will happen?

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime whose production is in charge of Wit Studio and distribution will be in the hands of Warner Bros. The confirmed number of episodes is ten, but it seems that there will be special deliveries of extended chapters.

The long-awaited anime returns: Kimi Ni Todoke and Oshi no Ko

Who would imagine that Kimi ni Todoke would return soon, he will do so in August, so it will start “late”! After thirteen years since the last installment, how could we complain after this lapse of time! Remember that a live-action also came out in 2023, so you can stay calm while you wait, watching the live-action series available on Netflix; although, in case you didn’t know, also There is a film (2010) starring our beloved Haruma Miura and Mikako Tabe.

Anyway, the third season that could close with a flourish, The series would arrive in August 2024, with date yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, Oshi no Ko did not make us wait long and although the series has already announced that it will enter its final arc, it also reported on the launch of its second season, in addition to the premiere of a live-action that will be distributed through Prime Video.

Both series will be available on Netflixit looks like.

Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 will arrive sometime in August 2024 while Oshi no Ko Season 2 would premiere on July 2, 2024. It will bode well for summer!

Tell me, are you expecting any anime for the summer 2024 season?

Other promising summer 2024 anime titles

Stories never end, as long as we continue to have a voice and conscience, so I present here other titles that should not go unnoticed, in addition, You will find all of them on Crunchyroll.

Twilight Out of Focus — Studio DEEN

Senpai is an Otokonoko — Project No. 9

Narenare —Cheer for You!- — PA WORKS

Mayonaka Punch —PA WORKS

My Wife Has No Emotion —Tezuka Production

Dungeon People — Studio OLM

Mononoke — Toei Animation

And you, do you have your own selection? We agreed? Tell me in the comments!

