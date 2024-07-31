My Hero Academia will end its manga with chapter 430, after a decade of serialization, the great manga work by Kohei Horikoshi that revived and rebuilt a new idea of ​​​​shonen heroes leaves us, but not with our hearts in our hands, but with a clean ending and probably worthy of the essence of Midoriya himself, however, here I recommend the series that you should see after the end of the title, so that the bitterness of goodbye is more bearable.

My Hero Academia ends its path, but opens up more possibilities for our favorite heroes, In addition, it was announced that there will be revelations about events and other closing projects. Many say goodbyes to those who have no intention of leaving! However, as fans, it is a blessing that we do not yet have to erase the delivery of a new chapter of Deku and company from the weekly horizon.

However, no matter how much we extend the time, the moment will come, and the end of the epilogue is indeed before us, because of this, I come with some recommendations for you. Don’t spend the farewell completely alone. My Hero Academiabelow are series that could fill the void left by Bakugo.

Anime titles you can watch after the end of My Hero Academia

If you want to see something from the same studio — STUDIO BONES

Heroman It is a series created by the same studio that put its hands to work on My Hero Academia. The anime came out in 2010, so yes, it’s a bit old and is based on a manga created by Stan Lee and the studio in question. In other words, yes, you can expect some unique heroes.

Heroman It centers on a young boy who lives with his grandmother and has a part-time job, the boy wants to save the universe. However, In a world where everyone has a robot companion, it is impossible for him due to his economy. Everything will change when one of the bullies in his class throws a robot in the trash, our protagonist will pick it up and repair it, although it will not be enough to make it move.

Source: Bones study

When the protagonist resigns, a ray from an alien will hit his robot, named Heroman who will now be able to become a humanoid robot that will help the young man save the world.

Heroman will have to put an end to that which gave him life…

If you want to see some heroes — ONE PUNCH MAN

Saitama is the absurd hero by default, its continued serialization, On the other hand, we are waiting for the new season of the series, so, in reality, we are following a long road, at the moment we have a hero for a long time, there will be no need to fear an early farewell.

In this anime, We can see Saitama, a bald and thin hero, fighting with all his might, He always ends up knocking everyone out with one and only blow, yet he is never recognized by hero society.

Heroes join an organization and are ranked according to their abilities.

Saitama lives in a city that, like Deku’s life, is full of heroes and villains who tend to have conflicts all the time. New characters appear in the middle of the path of the protagonist who wants to defend the world, but has not found anyone to stand up to him.

If you want to see something about academia and young people striving for well-being — MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

If what you want is that destructive school environment that doesn’t really regulate anything and that is crossed by the fantasy and power of the cast, you should give it a chance. Mashle, It was already a huge comedy and fantasy success (especially because it parodies a major youth novel success…).

In the delivery there will also be hidden powers and in fact, A young man who, like Midoriya, does not possess certain giftsHowever, everything will change thanks to the effort and friendliness of our foolish protagonists. Slowly, a whole cast of characters unfolds who will build a world with greater confidence and security: a chain of support that will keep a secret well and will not discriminate against our protagonist.

If you want to watch something with a funny protagonist — Black Clover

Asta wants to become the Magic King, but he doesn’t possess magic, it’s a big problem because how could he save his community. However, he won’t stop because what his soul needs is to protect others. He doesn’t expect that the world is about to turn upside down, when four more kings fight in a new landscape.

Black Clover It is also one of the most important shonen of our time. So, although it will be a long and exciting journey, it will be worth it.

If you want to see what inspired My Hero Academia

The stories are recursive and all inspire each other. Kohei Horikoshi has mentioned on several occasions how the great shonen influenced his ideas and the management of his works, among the references stand out: NARUTO, ONE PIECE, DRAGON BALLeach one very obvious and quite extensive.

Source: TMS Entertainment

However, he also mentions AKIRA, the film that also inspired Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka of NARUTO. So if you want to “trace” something of the essence of the world of My Hero Academiamaybe you can find some clues in the Akira movie.

We recommend: Hero manga, learn more about the work of the author of My Hero Academia

About the end of My Hero Academia

The end of heroes is usually quite radical, as they disappear leaving new ground for a new character to appear, However, it seems that Deku’s journey is leading to a better world. Although, My Hero Academia He is often accused of being naive, the truth is that it has always been part of his essence and there is no story that is more respected than one that does not betray itself, and that responds naturally to its own construction, regardless of what the fandom wants.

Despite the above, the outcome of My Hero Academia It wasn’t easy either, the heroes now have war wounds, which they will never be able to forget or heal completely.There is nothing darker than living with a terrible memory, however, it seems that the heroes will be able to regenerate if they are together, accepting things as they are and smiling towards an uncertain future.

