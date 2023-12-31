













5 anime series that are on Prime Video and will make you feel very old | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

By doing so they can practically travel to the past, since series appear that are not only from the 90s of the last century but from the 80s and perhaps further back. However, it should be noted that they do not always come out the first time.

That is to say, the filters that Amazon Prime Video has are not entirely effective and sometimes it is best to search for some series manually.

We recommend: Gen V reveals that it will have a second season on Prime Video.

It is when various treasures come to light that will cause great nostalgia in many fans, and that will allow new generations to know what they offer.

What you should be careful about is to make sure that these anime are included with this service and not that they are something external.

Fountain: Group TAC.

What happens is that Amazon Prime Video includes access to content from other video platforms, such as Max (formerly HBO Max). So it's easy to overlook this, especially when there are free trials.

However, in the case of the classic anime in its catalog it is not so easy to go with the feint, since almost all of them are part of the normal catalog. So we have a few recommendations that are worth taking into account.

What classic anime can you watch on Amazon Prime Video?

The magical warriors (Magic Knight Rayearth)

Two seasons of this anime are available, which together comprise 49 episodes. Three OVAs are also included, each lasting over 40 minutes.

The Adventures of Saint Tail (Kaitou Saint Tail)

This anime from the 90s is also present on Amazon Prime Video and includes 14 episodes that tell the story of Mimí, a normal girl who at night is a skilled thief.

Virtua Fighter

As its name suggests, this series is based on the Sega fighting game and its three seasons full of action and great fights are available on this video service.

Street Fighter II: Victory (Street Fighter II-V)

Another anime based on a fighting game and in this case from Capcom. More than a faithful adaptation, it takes up the characters created by the company to create an entertaining story in 29 episodes.

Movies about Knights of the Zodiac (Saint Seiya)

There are four classic films Saint Seiya and those are the cases of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac Strike Back, The Knights of the Zodiac and the great battle of the gods, Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac Against Lucifer and The Knights of the Zodiac and the reincarnation of Ellis, goddess of war.

Apart from Amazon Prime Video we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)