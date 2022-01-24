2022 will bring back some of the most popular and beloved anime series like Bleach, My Hero Academia, Kanojo Okarishimasu, Shingeki no Kyojin, among many others. However, there will also be new series that you cannot miss. Because, here we have come to help you with this big problem.

That is why today we bring you these 5 anime of 2022 that you do not want to miss. We only remind you that none of these series is better than the previous one, we all chose them for their great quality, if there is a series that you are waiting for and it is not here, remember to write it in the comment box.

Chainsaw Man, the new anime of MAPPA

This work created by Tatsuki Fujimoto will be adapted by MAPPA, responsible of Yuri!!! On Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen and the long-awaited final season from Shingeki no Kyojin.

This anime tells the story of Denji, a boy who grew up in poverty, abandoned by his family. At its lowest, pochita, his pet demon, decides to sacrifice himself to bring him back to life in the middle of a fight with the yakuza.

In this way, born Chainsaw Man, a half human and half demon being, able to hunt down other cursed beings with the large saws that grow around his body.

After his transformation, he is quickly recruited by Makima and forced to join the Public Safety Demon Hunters under threat of death. If you are a fan of action stories, monsters and mysteries, you cannot miss it.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

the universe of Cyberpunk: 2077 will have its own anime in Netflix from the hand of trigger, responsible for memorable series like Kill La Kill, Little Witch Academia and Brand New Animal, so quality assured there will be.

Even if you are not a fan of the world of video games, you may like this story, since it will not have much to do with the title of CD Projekt Red, but it will be a completely new story from this animation studio.

This series will tell the story of a boy who tries to survive whatever happens on the streets of Night City. This adventure will take us to know the underworld of this futuristic world in 2022.

Spy x Family

This work written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo is everything a spy story needs. It is set in a time similar to the 1960s or 1970s in a country called ostania with a vague resemblance to berlinon the verge of starting a cold war.

The main family is made up of different common figures in action plots, from a spy, a hit woman, to a telepath and a seer dog. This unique cast will thrill us with their engaging stories packed with comedy.

Throughout the adventure, we will see how each member of the family folger has his own motivations to become a secret agent to the james-bond. To tell the truth, we are already waiting for the great work of Wit Studio to adapt this manga to anime.

Blue Lock, an anime for football fans

If you are a fan of anime series like Super Champions, Haikyuu!!! or even Naruto, you can’t miss this new series from the studio 8-bitwho you may remember by Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken.

After the removal of Japan At the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese federation makes an important decision: Create a Training Program for High School Teams for the 2022 World Cup.

Yoichi Isagi, our protagonist and striker, receives an invitation to join, despite the fact that his team missed the opportunity to go to the Nationals in a climactic match.

However, it will not be easy for you. Ego Jinpach, the program coordinator plans to put him and 300 other strikers in a “prison” known as Blue-Lock in which, based on blood and effort, they will change the history of Japan.

Junji Ito: Uzumaki, a classic brought to anime

We couldn’t leave behind the anime adaptation of one of the classic horror manga: Uzumaki from Junji Itō. Like other stories of terror and horror by this author, this one takes a theme as a base to develop and grow to levels beyond human understanding. In this case, the spiral.

This play begins in a small coastal Japanese town called Kurouzu in which lives a teenage girl named Kyrie Goshiwa, who together with his family leads a fairly ordinary life until Shuichi Saitō, her boyfriend, begins to alert the entire population of the ‘infection of the spirals’ and asks him to flee from there as soon as possible.

Kind of crazy, don’t you think? What’s wrong with spirals? Well, shortly after, his father begins to develop an unhealthy obsession with all kinds of spiral-shaped objects to the point where he wishes to become a spiral, twisting his internal organs, bones, and muscles into his beloved shape.

This death doesn’t stop the curse on Kurouzu and at the funeral, the mother of shuichi he begins to develop a phobia of spirals to the point of wanting to mutilate his internal organs and any form that reminds him of this fateful news.

This work will be adapted to anime the studio Drive and co-produced by Production I.G. USA and Adult SwimWe look forward to seeing you very soon.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: