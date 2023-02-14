Love is terrible, it is the truth, its origins, implications, repercussions, causes, coverings, restructuring, deconstruction are untraceable. And, it’s exhausting theorizing over and over again to understand it, it’s also a bit scary, but quite necessary. A very important part of love is the affective responsibility of which it is necessary to speak and illustrate, and what better way than through our love partners. anime favourites.

The implications of affective responsibility

The truth is that affective responsibility is almost a myth, even if you have a very clear definition, from knowing it to doing it there is a huge gap. You must have stability, temper, rationality and empathy in high degrees, which are really enviable – at least it seems so at times.

However, striving to achieve it is also important. If we persist, we can eventually be more fulfilling in loving freely, perhaps love only exists if there is affective responsibility, plus enough good intentions. Although it shouldn’t be like this, humanity could just be kind.

Finally, affective responsibility goes from take into account how your words and actions affect your affective relationships until implementing truthful communication, taking charge of our emotions and how we present them to others. As well as taking responsibility for our actions and supporting ourselves with empathy. This sounds easy and might even mean just a decent human being, but it’s much harder to find.

Although, there are also other things to clarify, although affective irresponsible people can hurt you a lot, you can also avoid it a little, that is, clarifying situations or not allowing behaviors that hurt you or make you feel uncomfortable.

We usually learn the hard way, through experiences that leave you crying one year, and recognizing things another. However, also we can see limits and affective responsibility through our glorious anime. Yes, it’s useful.

Through anime we can glimpse political, cultural and even romantic issues, in “good and bad” ways. The huge shōjo distribution industry has a wide catalog and among this, it was impossible to miss the face of affective responsibility.

We will show you the examples so that you can learn from them without being billed directly.

Kimi ni Todoke: Sawako Kuronuma and Shouta Kazehaya

They are a couple that works with an introvert girl and an extrovert. Kazehaya is really interested in Sawako, not only for what she feels, but also in what are her ways of expressing it due to her personality. Together they implement an impressive communication system that helps them in their relationship and in their communication with others.

The communication of this couple of characters is too remarkable. Both strive, one to communicate and the other to understand.

Wotakoi: Love is hard for otaku: Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji

This otaku couple starts with insecurities and fears, different from both sides but equally energetic. The bond is formed immediately and the stability, which at times worries Hirotaka, is strange.

However, their insecurities fade away because they try to improve their relationship every day, more than anything. demonstrating —in the way their personalities allow— that the relationship is special and they care.

Taking care of Narumi will heal Hirotaka’s insecurities with precise actions, and he, for his part, will always try to help her and accept her completely.. Furthermore, Hirotaka always seeks Narumi’s happiness which obviously implies his own.

Seishun Buta Yarō: Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima

Sakuta and Mai have a very precious relationship, in which some healthy jealousy coexists that allows us to see that they do not have to return to a toxic relationship And they don’t have to completely disservice couples, either.

Sakuta is very kind and helps others a lot, at times, Mai will feel slightly uncomfortable, but the boy always shows his affections. Really, the girl does not need to feel jealous, and it should be noted that, in the end, it is this personality of the young man that Mai appreciates.

The same goes for Sakuta, since they have a long-distance relationship that manages to adapt to the schedules and availability of both, who make an effort to communicate. Simply: indefatigable respect and unbeatable adaptability.

Tsubasa Chronicles: Sakura Kinomoto and Syaoran Li

These guys from the CLAMP universe literally love each other in every possible universe. So, ultimately, they have a very clear loyal love. Care and reciprocity are truly remarkable characteristics of their affective responsibility.

Besides, They will always respect each other’s decisions.of course, after having a healthy conversation about the dangerous issues that plague them on their journey through different dimensions.

Horimiya: Izumi Miyamura and Kyōko Hori

Showing various parts of ourselves, even the deepest ones, is an important thing in a relationship. The confidence of being able to recognize ourselves for all that we are and imply is something essential in our relationships. However, it is difficult to reach that degree of trust, for fear that the other person will not like you as much.

Horimiya’s characters show us a crystal clear and kind outcome of this situation: communicate and get to know each other on a deeper level.

Anime and healthy romance: affective responsibility

We hope you have learned the strong points of the affective responsibility of these characters that, surely they have “faults”, as we mentioned, nobody is perfect and affective responsibility requires a committed and responsible person, love requires interest. However, the examples we consider stand out mostly for their friendly behavior.

It is hopeful to point out that each of the couples is different but works healthily according to the mechanics that are kindly built.

And in the end, maybe the bases are honesty, respect and affection coupled with negotiation and adaptability. When the time comes, minimal damage to your partner and minimal damage to you, always making conscious decisions. Affective responsibility is somewhat independent of love from the perspective that if you no longer love your ties, you still need to treat them with respect and empathy.

