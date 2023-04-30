













5 animated series that you can watch on HBO Max to relive your childhood on Children’s Day | EarthGamer

If you’re like us and grew up watching cartoons in the 90s, we’ve got a little compilation for you. Since we have gathered five of the best animated series that you can watch on HBO Max which will surely take you back to your childhood. Perhaps it will be the one that took you away from the task the most hours.

Johnny Bravo will surely return you to your childhood during this Children’s Day

One of the nineties series that you will find in the HBO Max catalog is Johnny Bravo. This tells us the story of a strong blonde who is always looking to conquer the girls. However, his approach isn’t the right one and he always ends up getting slapped in the face, at the very least.

Source: Cartoon Network

What makes it perfect to enjoy this Children’s Day is that it was one of the first Cartoon Network productions. In addition, when he arrived on open television, he enjoyed great popularity. Not to mention that the situations he presents are both absurd and humorous.

Dexter’s Laboratory

We continue with another of the first Cartoon Network productions that many of our readers will surely remember. Dexter’s Laboratory showed us episode by episode the misadventures of a little boy genius and his disastrous sister Dee Dee.

Source: Cartoon Network

Besides, it wasn’t just featuring the diminutive scientist. It also featured some in-show animated shorts with memorable characters we’d like to see return. The Friends of Justice and the macaque hero, Monkey make us want him back at some point. If you don’t have a plan for Children’s Day, Dexter’s Laboratory is a great option.

Tiny Toons will remind you of your school days this Children’s Day

Another of the nineties childhood jewels that HBO Max keeps is Tiny Toons. TOHere we see small anthropomorphic animals that are studying to be the next Looney Tunes. Which opens the possibilities for a good number of episodes with many crazy things.

Source: Warner Bros.

The humor of Tiny Toons can be enjoyed by both children and adults, plus it has withstood the passing of the years very well. So seeing it this Children’s Day could not only take you back to your childhood, it could also make you enjoy it from another point of view.

Animaniacs is another series for children and adults

Since we are entering the branch of animated series for children and adults, we cannot leave out Animaniacs. This series surely amused many when they were children with the occurrences of Wako, Jakko and Dot, the Warner brothers. But watching this series as an adult is opening yourself up to a totally different experience.

Source: HBO Max

Not only does it have some pretty crazy jokes, it’s also full of double entendres that are sure to have you cracking up. It also works as an extremely nostalgic trip due to its parodies of 90s pop culture. Take advantage of this Children’s Day to give it a chance again.

Batman the animated series would be a great use of your time during Children’s Day

Perhaps the best animated series in the HBO Max catalog is Batman from the 1990s. After all, it is often regarded as one of the most accurate portrayals of the character. Not for nothing did he become so influential for the hero in the movies and even in video games.

Source: Warner Bros.

You could take advantage of Children’s Day to relive the great adventures of this masked vigilante. Since despite being animated, it manages to touch complex and dark themes, but without ever insulting the intelligence of the little ones. Of course we can’t forget his iconic entrance theme. Surely they already wanted to see it, right?

