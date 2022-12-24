Nature, including animals and plants, has been a source of inspiration for many scientific discoveries, sometimes unexpectedly.
“Nature has spent hundreds of millions of years perfecting elegant solutions to very complex problems. So if we look at it, we can save time and find valid solutions right away,” said Alon Gorodetsky of the University of California.
From squid skin dish warmers to using cow mucus to fend off transmitted viruses, here is a selection of science works published in 2022 inspired by nature.
– Okra to stop bleeding
Okra, a tropical plant used in the preparation of many dishes from different world cuisines, can achieve strong results, in the kitchen as well as in medicine. These sticky green vegetables particularly inspired Malcolm Cheng of the University of Manitoba in Canada, who discovered that their juice, after being pressed and then dried into a powder, could be turned into an effective biogel that forms a physical barrier that can stimulate blood clotting. This feature can be used to make a natural bandage to stop bleeding quickly in surgeries.
After testing this innovation on wounds in the heart and liver of dogs and rabbits, this gel stopped bleeding in one minute, without the use of stitches.
Human trials of this innovation are planned in the next few years.
Cow mucus against some transmitted diseases
When we think of cow mucus, the first reaction is often disgust. But a study in September indicated that a substance found in this mucus may also be effective in reducing the spread of some transmitted diseases such as HIV or herpes.
Mucus is made of a protein called mucin that may have antiviral properties. Scientists have extracted it from the salivary glands of cows and turned it into a gelatinous substance that binds to small viruses that can kill them. After laboratory tests, researchers showed that this lubricant can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by 70% and herpes by 80%.
But this work is still only in its preliminary stage, according to the researchers.
Miniature robots for rescue missions
The glowing beetles (fireflies) that illuminate the night sky have inspired scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States to create small robots that can emit light as they fly.
To do this, they outfitted the robots with wings with artificial muscles, called actuators, to which light-emitting molecules were added. Ultimately, once equipped with sensors, this will allow these robots to intervene autonomously during rescue missions in a collapsed building, where large robots cannot go.
– Ants to detect cancer
Detecting cancers using current methods (MRI, mammograms…) is often expensive and complicated.
So, the researchers turn to animals: dogs but also… ants.
In a study conducted by the Sorbonne University in Paris, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, scientists used a reward of sweetened water to train a species of ant to smell the difference between the urine of mice with and without cancerous tumors.
About 100 ants were able to detect ovarian cancer and two types of breast cancer in 95% of cases.
And while it takes at least six months to train a dog for this kind of detection, ants pull off the task in less than an hour.
– Cuttlefish skin to keep the coffee hot
The squid’s body contains miniature organs called “chromatophores”, which can change greatly in size or color. Inspired by this, Alon Gorodetsky, co-author of a study published in March in the journal Nature Sustainability, developed “mini-metal islands that can be taken apart” and assembled to create a thermoregulatory shell.
This innovation may one day be useful for keeping coffee or sandwiches warm.
“Nature is really the epitome of innovation and engineering,” says the researcher.
