A veterinarian, Muhammad Al Zarouni, identified 5 reasons that favor the slaughter of sacrificial animals inside the slaughterhouses over the outside ones during Eid al-Adha, stressing that failure to adhere to preventive measures and the rules of proper slaughter causes contamination of the sacrifice.

Al Zarouni told “Emirates Today” that the first reason is the contamination of the sacrifice as a result of lack of attention to hygiene. Unlicensed butchers do not have sterilization of either knives or hands. As for slaughtering in slaughterhouses, it is done in a more clean manner, as everyone wears gloves and masks, and knives are sterilized on a daily basis. Between each slaughter and the second, the knife is sterilized.

Al-Zarouni added, “The second issue is the environment of the place. Slaughter outside the abattoirs takes place on an unclean floor and the place may not be suitable. As for the abattoir, there is a clean table and the blood of the sacrifice flows properly.”

He pointed out the importance of following the proper rules in the way of slaughtering, as in the slaughterhouse the slaughter is done in a correct manner and the blood flows properly, as well as taking into account the time between the slaughter and the hanging of the sacrifice, as well as the timing of skinning and cleaning the intestines and the internal parts of the carcass, revealing that there are time periods that must be taken into account between each step. The next one is during the slaughter, but the traveling butchers do not take into account this time, so that he seeks to finish quickly to collect the largest number of customers on the same day.

He pointed out the importance of sterilizing the water inside the slaughterhouse, as it must be at a certain temperature to clean the carcass from blood or excretory materials, in addition to the presence of water filters on each door to ensure its cleanliness, but externally the proper standards for water temperature and cleanliness are not adhered to; In the past, they used to slaughter people in homes, and water flowed directly from the taps without a filter, and this violated hygiene procedures.

Al-Zarouni explained that the fifth issue is the importance of specialization. The wandering butcher does not have a certificate and has not studied or understood many aspects of what he does, such as the cleanliness of the knife in his hand, but he puts it on the ground and sometimes wraps it with worn cloth, while the doctor focuses his role inside the butcher from start to finish, starting from receiving the carcass until it is finished. The doctor examines the carcass and whether it is healthy or suffering from a disease, and is suitable for slaughter or not. The time of the slaughter process determines whether the slaughter process is done properly, as well as skinning and cleaning the carcass, and finally examining the carcass; The doctor monitors its size and examines the internal organs and the meat, if there is something in it or not, as well as the glands and the harvesting of the head to ensure the safety of the sacrifice completely.