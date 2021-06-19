The Director of Information Technology at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Brigadier Matar Kharbash Al-Saadi, stated that the new identity card has five new advantages, namely reducing costs, and not having to carry it or print the documents in it, as he can use the electronic version to complete his transactions with other agencies, And linking it to people’s biometric fingerprints, the ability to read them electronically through the “QR” feature, and facilitating safe access through security devices, as well as security features and information that are difficult to forge.

Al-Saadi said in media statements that the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship is seeking to simplify procedures for customers and implement the concept of digital transformation for the UAE, pointing to the introduction of amendments to the new identity card, adding some security measures, and providing them through the authority’s electronic application.

He added that citizens and residents can access the website, view existing documents, and then send electronic copies of the identity, in terms of the data contained therein, to other concerned authorities.

The “QR Code” feature was also added to read it electronically and make it valid for the concerned authorities.

He pointed out that in the past period, the digital wallet was created that contains vital documents for people, whether passport, family book or identity card, and working to add them to the digital identity in cooperation with the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Services to take advantage of that by sending them electronically to government agencies in implementing transactions.

The authority has recently begun, in the first phase, of issuing the upgraded version of the national identity card, as part of the transition to the new generation of identity cards and passports.

It called on applicants for the identity renewal service to use the electronic version of the identity in the current stage at service delivery outlets in various sectors until the issuance of the printed cards.

The authority confirmed that the electronic version of the identity is an exact copy of the identity card, and is available through the authority’s smart application, ICA UAE Smart, which can be downloaded for free from the IOS and Android stores.

The electronic version can be used via QR Code scanning technology, to enable immediate reading of the card, as it is automatically generated when entering the customer’s document wallet in the smart application.

The electronic form of the card is characterized by the data displayed on the card, by reading it directly from the database in the authority, and this process enhances the ease of verification by the service authorities of the effectiveness of the issued card in the event that the printed card is not available to the holder.

The authority confirmed coordination with the concerned authorities, service and business sectors in the country to provide its services using the electronic version of the identity in the smart application of the authority, and based on reading the previous smart chip of the identity card for emulation and verification of the customer where necessary, until the issuance of the upgraded printed version of the card.

The project adopted the new generation of Emirati passports and the national identity card to be a new design for identity cards, and the use of high security features, operating systems and advanced technologies that reduce security risks and make it difficult to copy or forge and counterfeit. It also raises the new generation of electronic security levels for these documents due to the smart features in them.

