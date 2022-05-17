The Emirates Digital Government reported that the green residence is a type of residence visa created in 2021, and allows its holder to reside in the country for a period of five years, without the need for a guarantor, host or employer sponsor, and the residence is renewable upon its expiration.

She stated that the green visa provides five benefits that are broader for its holders compared to the regular residence visa, including: granting greater advantages to bringing family members residing in the country, simplifying the requirements and requirements for obtaining residence permits of all kinds, for the spouse, children and relatives of the first degree, and raising the age of children to 25 years After she was only 18 years old, providing a residence permit for unmarried girls, regardless of age, granting children of people of determination a residence permit with their families, regardless of age, and providing flexible grace periods of up to six months after the expiry or cancellation of residence.

She indicated that the validity period of residence for family members is similar to the original residence visa holder, and the following categories can apply for a green visa: First, for green residence for self-employment, a free work permit must be obtained from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma must be submitted Or its equivalent as a minimum, and the annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than 360,000 dirhams, or the applicant for this residence must prove his financial solvency throughout his stay in the country.

Second, for the green residence of the skilled worker, a work permit must be obtained in the country under a valid work contract, and the person must be a skilled worker, first, second or third professional level, according to the professional classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the minimum The educational level has a bachelor’s degree, or its equivalent, and the monthly salary is not less than 15 thousand dirhams.

She pointed out that through this path, residence was separated from work, to facilitate the procedures for the transfer of skilled workers, and to enhance the flexibility of the labor market.

Third, with regard to the green residency of the investor or partner, it referred to the introduction of the green residency for the investor or partner in a commercial activity without a guarantor, for a period of five years, subject to renewal, to replace the previous two-year residency of the investor, with simpler requirements and greater benefits.

The requirements include approving the investment, proving the value of the investment or partnership, and in the event the foreigner is in more than one license, the total invested capital is required to meet the prescribed percentage, the approval of the competent local authorities and the authorization of the applicant to practice the activity.



