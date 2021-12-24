The new amendments to the Commercial Transactions Law regarding the decriminalization of the check without balance and the amendments related to the partial payment of the check introduced five administrative penalties for issuing the check, appropriate to the nature of the offense committed, and keeping pace with the economic and legislative development witnessed by the state, according to lawyer Muhammad Al-Najjar, who confirmed that the amendments to the new law bring benefits Of great importance, most notably strengthening the strength of the check, shortening the judicial procedures to claim the value of the bounced check, and developing effective alternatives to collecting it.

In detail, Al-Najjar said that the amendments that will enter into force starting from the second of next January included in the new checks law issued by Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2020 mainly aim to provide alternatives to simplify and speed up the process of collecting bounced checks, and includes the right of the beneficiary to apply The execution judge may obtain the right of execution on the money of the issuer of the check in the event that it is returned without being able to cash it.

The amendments also include obligating the bank to partially fulfill the check after deducting the entire amount available to the beneficiary, and approving the returned checks as an argument and considering them as an executive document, issued directly by the execution judge to the authority authorized to do so.

Al-Najjar added that the law redefined the cases of criminalization in check transactions, and identified four cases, which are the crimes of check fraud, fraud using checks by giving an order to the bank not to cash the check without right, withdrawing the entire balance before the date of issuance of the check, and deliberately intended to complicate the issuance of the check or deliberately signing it. in a way that prevents its disbursement.

He pointed out that under these amendments, the law abolished the criminalization previously contained in the Penal Code regarding the issuance of a check without balance in bad faith.

He explained that based on the new law and in light of its entry into force at the beginning of the fifty-first year of the union, the Government of Dubai, by the Attorney General’s Office, issued Circular No. 9 of 2021 regarding the disposal of cases of giving checks in bad faith and refraining from payment after decriminalizing them, to save these cases And take the necessary measures towards activating the implementation of this law on the ground, which reflects a quick and direct interaction from all relevant authorities in the country to enforce the law.

He pointed out that the new law introduced a number of ancillary penalties, including prohibiting giving new books for a maximum period of five years, stopping professional and commercial activity, financial fine penalties and withdrawing the license for a period of six months for the legal person, except for banks and financial institutions, and dissolving the legal person when repeating the violation.

Al-Najjar stressed that the amendments included in the new law achieve many benefits, most notably strengthening the strength of the check as an approved tool to fulfill the financial obligation in commercial transactions, reducing the judicial procedures to civil claims for the value of the bounced check, without the need to file a lawsuit, and developing effective alternatives that ensure speed and simplification of its collection procedures, as well as Limiting the criminalization cases related to the check in certain cases, and preserving the right of the heirs by amending the provision on the joint account upon the death of the account holder or his loss of legal capacity. As the cadre of regulating economic relations, lawyer Muhammad al-Najjar stated that the importance of the new law stands out in that it renews the state’s obligations in its role in the World Trade Organization, and contributes to regulating economic relations.

He pointed out that major countries have adopted similar amendments, such as the United States and France, which reflects the UAE legislator’s keeping pace with every development at the global level, and its keenness to upgrade banking laws and regulations and bridge legal gaps, as well as facilitating and regulating commercial and banking transactions in a more flexible way.



