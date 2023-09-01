













Shonen are particularly important to the anime industry, as they are one of the most popular genres. They have had a great impact because they respond to contextual conditions of their environment. Thanks to this, Its expressions are many and very diverse, which although it causes great demand from some that get infinite sequels; others, by comparison, are written off for their more moderate consumption.

Next we remind you of some of the best shonen, whose anime was canceled or is on infinite hiatus due to various circumstances.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic & Magi: The Kingdom of Magic

magi is a shonen anime series that got 50 episodes between its two seasons. In addition, it had a short installment that focused on Sinbad and his origins (part of).

The story features three main characters who will eventually separate to grow, when they have acquired new abilities and have qualified their own thinking they will fight one last battle.

The story is set in Baghdad, we will have Aladdin, a little orphan who hides an impressive magical structure, Alibaba, a thief who will soon become (always has been) the most honorable and fair character; and Morgana, a girl of one very powerful tribe that is a slave that will be released from the imposed chains.

The cast of magi is unmatched, the enemy is someone we do not expect and whom we appreciate. There will be various twists of thought and spectacular scenarios.

It is a magical shonen of a very polished construction, it is a pity that we do not have a new anime season.

The manga was written and illustrated by Shinobu Ohtaka, ran from 2009 to 2017, and had 37 compiled book volumes.

Nurarihyon no mago & Nurarihyon no mago sennen makyo

Source: Studio DEEN

It is a story of youkais, the heir of one of the most important families who participates (rather leads) in the Pandemonium parade. However, he is half human and half youkai so he has trouble maintaining power even though he has many powerful minions.

Young Rikuo tries to protect his family and his world after learning that other youkai want to make deadly disasters in the human world. Later we will also know whate there is a family secret that will put him in the worst possible trouble.

Even the same protagonist will have to decide between spending more time with humans or with youkai, although both are a part of him.

The manga ran from 2008 to 2012. It spawned 25 compiled book volumes. It was written and illustrated by Hiroshi Shiibashi.

Hunter x Hunter

It is one of the most classic shonen, it has been on hiatus for a few years due to the state of health of Yoshihiro Togashi, its mangaka. However, he is one of the most popular and most anticipated, despite the fact that not even his manga work is advancing.

The story follows Gon, a little boy who wants to become a hunter, just like his father, especially since his father abandoned him since he was very young and the boy hopes to find him.

On the way to becoming a hunter, Gon will meet a couple of companions who have interesting goals and some political troubles with their families, together they will try to position themselves in the world of hunters.

Currently, the manga work has 36 compiled volumes, it began to be published in 1998. Its anime, so far, has 148 chapters.

Baccano!

Source: Brain’s Base

Baccano! It is a delivery full of action, fantasy and mystery. They have a very wide cast of characters, ranging from mobsters to alchemists. Thanks to this, the different discourses, their modes and perspectives contrast in a unique way.

The particular events of the plot cause a lot of chaos and although the characters are not linked, their strange encounters could cause a lot of chaos in a larger setting.

Alchemists seek immortality and the Prohibition of a fictional United States will create an action-packed margin.

Baccano! It has a light novel-to-manga adaptation that consisted of six compiled volumes, while the novels were written by Ryohgo Narita and Katsumi Enami.

The Promised Neverland

He is one of the most impressive shonen in recent years and although it seemed that everything was going very well, he actually had several problems and was unable to fully adapt.

It is a more sinister shonen than others but with the same essence of action and growth. In this case we have a protagonist with two companions.

Grace Field is a group home that houses children who are orphans from birth, the mother in charge is really devoted and makes sure that the little ones live happily. However, we will realize that when children are “adopted” and leave their home, they do not go to a new space, but are devoured by monsters.

The home is a kind of farm that grows children who are fed by some monsters, when the little ones realize this they will try to escaper, what they don’t know is that they are not the only farm and there are more monsters than they expect, they also have a very sophisticated system and an infallible organization.

However, the children will escape and seek to be again the family they had been, of course, without expecting to be eaten. At some point they will come to the human world.

The manga started running from 2016 to 2020. It has 20 compiled book volumes.

More about the canceled action shonen

Of course, there are plenty of worthwhile titles that have been cancelled. Sometimes you opt for the familiar and comfortable, which gives rise to a thousand sequels to a classic delivery, very safe, which sometimes extends without contributing anything new, and in an extremely careless way. However, let’s remember that there are excellent installments that remain only on paper, so if you are not a manga reader, we recommend you to be, in this way you could enjoy the end of your series (if they did not cancel their illustrated installment as well) .

