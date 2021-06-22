The Dubai Public Prosecution referred five (Asian) defendants to the Criminal Court yesterday, on charges of stealing and damaging the exhaust of 431 cars and stealing their filters, with an estimated value of three million and 640,000 dirhams, belonging to two car rental companies in Dubai.

The Public Prosecution’s investigations stated that the defendants rented cars from the two companies and transported them to garages and a rented estate in another emirate, and cut the exhaust from them, embezzled the filters, then soldered the exhaust again, and returned the cars to the two companies.

One of the defendants in the investigations, jointly with others, admitted to destroying the car’s exhaust and stealing its filters, attributing the reason for his participation in the theft to being unemployed, and admitted to seizing the filters in car exhaust, in association with the other defendants.

He stated that he asked one of the accused to rent the vehicles for 180 dirhams per vehicle, then hand them over to him in another emirate, and return to him after four hours, to finish cutting the exhaust and stealing the filter, then returning the vehicle, indicating that when the number of rented vehicles increased, He summoned the rest of the accused to help him carry out the crime.

For his part, the reporter of the incident, who works as a public relations representative in one of the two companies, stated that after examining the rented cars, which are of various types, by the accused, during the period from October to last April, it was found that their exhaust did not contain filters that reduce the percentage of smoke emissions. He reported the incident to the police.



