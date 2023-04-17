The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafes) confirmed that the implementation of the four initiatives related to the qualification and training of national cadres in the private sector labor market has been assigned to five academic and practical entities from the strategic partners of Nafes.

The Council stated, on its official website, that there are two entities that will undertake the implementation of the “Kafaat” program, which works to develop the competencies of national cadres to train citizens and develop their specialized competencies to obtain international professional certificates, namely the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, and the Center of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT). , which is the commercial, research and training arm of the Higher Colleges of Technology.

He pointed out that the Fatima College of Health Sciences, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), is concerned with implementing the nursing sector cadre development program, which aims to develop national competencies in the field of nursing, through paid scholarships, and through the health assistant program for high school graduates. And a diploma / higher diploma in emergency medicine, and a bachelor’s program in nursing, as part of plans to rehabilitate and empower 10,000 citizens in the health sector over the next five years.

He explained that the supervision of the implementation of the “Experience” program was entrusted to a number of private and semi-private companies, which are commensurate with the standards of the training program, which lasts up to 12 months, with financial rewards in private and semi-governmental companies to support the development of the expertise of Emirati graduates in various sectors.

While the Council noted that the Federal Youth Corporation is implementing the “Career Guidance” program, which is based on providing guidance and career guidance services that help discover suitable skills, opportunities and career paths, in addition to providing guides for writing a resume.

The Council stated that all entities that undertake the implementation of training and rehabilitation programs work under the supervision and coordination with the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, explaining that any Emirati citizen between the ages of 18 and 60, who wishes to benefit from the “Nafes” programs, has the right to register on the Nafes platform, whether To search for work, find training opportunities, or apply for a program.