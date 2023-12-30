An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook the waters northeast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra this Saturday, December 30, one of the most populated in the country, without the authorities reporting any damage or victims at the moment.

He United States Geological Survey, which records global seismic activity, recorded the earthquake at 11:19 local time (5:19 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers under the seabed and placed its epicenter 362 kilometers east of the town of Sinabang, which has with around 20,000 inhabitants.

Tremor reference image.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate.

In December 2004, a strong earthquake in the north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra generated a tsunami that caused more than 226,000 deaths in a dozen nations bordering the Indian Ocean.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO