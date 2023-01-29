An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was registered on Saturday night in northwestern Iran, near the border with Turkey, leaving at least two dead and hundreds injured, reported a state media.

The quake struck the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan province at 9:44 p.m. (1814 GMT), the Tehran University Seismological Center reported.

“So far this quake has left 580 injured and two dead,” the governor of the province, Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, was quoted as saying by the Irna news agency.

“The interior minister and the head of the International Red Cross are on their way to Khoy,” he added.

Iran lies at the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity. According to international media, the ISNA press association of Iran, records three fatalities from the earthquake.

On January 18, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Khoy had left hundreds injured.

The deadliest earthquake on record in Iran was a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in 1990, which killed 40,000 people in the north of the country, injured 300,000 and left some 500,000 homeless.

