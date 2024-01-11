The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 5.8 degrees Celsius in “Rakna” in the city of Al Ain, at 06:45 local time, explaining that the country is exposed during the current period to an extension of a surface air depression from the east and an air high from the west. It is accompanied by an extension of an atmospheric high into the upper atmosphere.

The center indicated that the weather today will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Friday morning in some inland and coastal areas, especially the western ones, with a chance of mist or light mist forming, while the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Saturday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will become southwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km. /h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. He explained that the weather next Saturday will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Sunday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h. S, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which remains light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center reported that the weather next Sunday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Monday morning in some inland and coastal areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speeds, ranging from Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.