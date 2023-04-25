An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook the Balao area on Tuesday, in the coastal province of Guayas, in southwestern Ecuador, with no casualties or material damage reported so far, but which corresponds to a sector in the that a 6.5 earthquake was registered on March 18.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School reported that the earthquake on Tuesday occurred at 00:35 local time (05:35 GMT), in a sector adjacent to Puná Island and about 30 kilometers west of the town of Balao, near the port city of Guayaquil.

He epicenter of the telluric movement was located at 2.87 degrees south latitude and 79.97 degrees west longitude, about 12 kilometers deep.

The Risk Management Secretariat (SGR) indicated that it has news that the earthquake was felt with a moderate to mild intensity in 93 municipalities nationwide, especially in the coastal provinces of Guayas, El Oro and Los Ríos; the Andean mountains of Azuay, Chimborazo, Bolívar and Cañar; and even in the Amazon region of Pastaza.

The area is the same in which on March 18 the a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that left 13 people dead and more than 400 injuredas well as some 200 affected homes.

(Keep reading: They predict where there may be another devastating earthquake in Turkey)

Ecuador is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Firewhich concentrates some of the most important subduction zones (clash of tectonic plates) in the world and is the scene of strong seismic and volcanic activity.

In addition to Ecuador, the Ring of Fire in America includes countries such as Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

EFE

