Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The total number of passengers traveling through Dubai International Airport during the first quarter of 2021 amounted to about 5 million 744,732 passengers, according to data from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, which showed an increase in passenger traffic during the month of March by 14.4% compared to February.

According to the data, the total number of passengers through Dubai International Airport during the month of January 2021 reached about two million and 46 thousand passengers, and about one million and 670 thousand and 344 passengers in the month of February before increasing to two million 28 thousand and 386 passengers in the month of March.

During the first quarter of 2020, Dubai airports received about 18.2 million passengers, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and many world governments took a series of precautionary measures to maintain the safety of travelers and workers in the face of the pandemic, including the closure of airports.

The number of flights at Dubai airports increased during the month of March by 17.3%, after it increased from 17,777 air movements in February to 20,850 air movements during last March, distributed on Dubai International Airport by about 18,106 movements, and 2744 movements. At Al Maktoum International Airport.

In terms of freight traffic, the data showed an increase in the volume of air cargo through Dubai airports on a monthly basis by 23.2% from 172,830 tons in February to 212,931 tons last March, distributed by 197,158 tons through Dubai International Airport and 15,773 tons through Al Maktoum International Airport.