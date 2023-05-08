The number of users of the transportation system (which includes public transport buses, taxis and marine transport) in the Emirate of Ajman reached 5 million 786 thousand and 4 passengers during the first quarter of this year, and the number of users of public transport buses during the first quarter of this year reached 841,475 passengers, and this includes the number Passengers via the internal lines of the Emirate of Ajman and through the external lines.

The Ajman Transport Authority is working hard to expand the public transport network by adding lines to new residential areas to keep pace with the urban boom and population growth in the emirate, and to encourage community members to use public transport and provide services for the convenience of customers.

The Acting Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman, Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, said that the statistics on passenger transport indicate that there is a growth in the number of taxi trips compared to last year 2022, indicating that 2,464,018 trips were recorded, while the same period last year witnessed 2,416,609 trips were recorded, which indicates the growth of taxi requests in the emirate.

He mentioned that taxis transported 4,928,036 passengers during the first quarter of this year compared to 4,833,218 users of taxis during the same period last year, indicating an increase in the performance indicator and an increase in the number of users by 2%.

Al Matrooshi confirmed that the Transport Authority is working hard to develop the infrastructure of the public transport sector and provide high-quality services to the public in order to delight the community by expanding the network and increasing waiting stations for passenger transport.

The number of users of marine transport “abra” reached about 16,511 users, while the same period last year witnessed the transportation of 14,025 passengers, with an increase of 18%.

He pointed out that the authority is working hard to develop drivers’ skills, making it one of the factors of attraction and meeting the needs of the public by covering residential and industrial areas inside and outside the Emirate of Ajman to become the transportation network to the fullest and provide the elements of comfort in all bus stops to become a civilized interface.