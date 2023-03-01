5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Guatemala and El Salvador

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in the Pacific Ocean of Guatemala It shook several Guatemalan and Salvadoran cities on Tuesday without causing victims or material damage, official sources reported.

The tremor was reported at 1:44 pm (1944 GMT) with a magnitude of 5.7 and a depth of 25 km off the coast of the department of Escuintla, the Guatemalan Institute of Seismology said in a bulletin. The telluric movement was felt in the west, south and center of Guatemala, including the capital, and other regions of western El Salvador.according to the civil protection organizations of both countries.

“After the registered earthquake, monitoring is carried out through the Local, Municipal and Departmental Coordinators. At the moment no damage has been recorded,” Rodolfo García, spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction in

Guatemala.

On Monday, an earthquake of a similar magnitude, off the Salvadoran Pacific coast, shook much of that country without causing casualties or material damage.

Guatemala usually suffers phenomena of this type due to the convergence of tectonic plates Caribbean, Cocos and North America, as well as by local geological faults that generate a series of movements, mostly imperceptible by humans.

