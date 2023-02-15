Wednesday, February 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

5.7 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand capital

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in World
0
5.7 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand capital


close

New Zealand

New Zealand.

New Zealand.

The quake occurs as the country is recovering from a cyclone.

The capital of New Zealand, Wellington, was shaken on Wednesday by a strong earthquake, which shook some buildings and was felt by its residents.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was magnitude 5.7, with its epicenter in the Cook Strait, that separates the two main islands of the country. “Big earthquake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep and 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island,” New Zealand’s civil defense agency said.

See also  Brazil: Freed about 600 suspects involved in the coup attempt

There was no immediate information on damage and no tsunami warning was issued. But residents felt a tremor in the ground for 10 to 20 seconds.

(Also: In Ukraine they need 5,600 million dollars for humanitarian aid, UN).

The quake comes as the country recovers from a devastating cyclone in northern New Zealand, which killed four and forced more than 10,500 people to seek shelter.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in northern New Zealand. At that time, no serious property damage or casualties were reported, nor was a tsunami warning issued.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

-There are three attempts to kidnap the baby who was born under the rubble in Syria

-Moldova, the new target of war between Russia and Vladimir Putin?

-UN: Rising sea level threatens exodus of “biblical proportions”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Rafael Santos Borré: his career in an emotional video

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#magnitude #earthquake #Zealand #capital

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
God of War Ragnarok, Kratos could have had a very different ending

God of War Ragnarok, Kratos could have had a very different ending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result