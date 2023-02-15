5.7 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand capital

The capital of New Zealand, Wellington, was shaken on Wednesday by a strong earthquake, which shook some buildings and was felt by its residents.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was magnitude 5.7, with its epicenter in the Cook Strait, that separates the two main islands of the country. “Big earthquake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep and 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island,” New Zealand’s civil defense agency said.

There was no immediate information on damage and no tsunami warning was issued. But residents felt a tremor in the ground for 10 to 20 seconds.

(Also: In Ukraine they need 5,600 million dollars for humanitarian aid, UN).

The quake comes as the country recovers from a devastating cyclone in northern New Zealand, which killed four and forced more than 10,500 people to seek shelter.

On Monday, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in northern New Zealand. At that time, no serious property damage or casualties were reported, nor was a tsunami warning issued.

AFP

