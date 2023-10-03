An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook the island of New Ireland, northeast of Papua New Guinea, this Tuesdaywithout the authorities having reported at the moment about possible victims or material damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, has located the hypocenter of the earthquake at a depth of 96 kilometers, according to the agency’s preliminary data on the earthquake, which occurred at 12:56 local time (1:56 GMT).

Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by about 7,000 earthquakes a year, most of them moderate.

On February 26, 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused more than a hundred deaths and more than half a million people affected in the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea.

