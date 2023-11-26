Swedish report shows that only 13% of the world’s population lives in liberal democracies; Most are in Europe

A study by the V-Dem Institute, at the University of Gothenburg (Sweden) shows that around 5.7 billion people, or 72% of the world’s population, live in electoral autocracies or closed autocracies. Only 13% of the world’s population lives in liberal democracies, with the majority in Europe.

The study considers that in electoral autocracies there are official elections, but not free ones. In closed autocracies, there are individuals or blocks that exercise power without control. Here’s the complete of the study (PDF – 15 MB, in English).

Although European democracies are some of the strongest in the Liberal Democracy Index, experts in the study highlight recent developments on the continent. “We have also seen in Europe some of the most dramatic reversals – what we call autocratization,” he said Martin Lundstedt, political scientist and co-author of the V-Dem democracy report.

“Mainly in Poland and Hungary. Greece is another recent and worrying case, although the decline in democratic quality has not yet been so dramatic in the country,” he stated.

The right-wing Law and Justice party has ruled Poland since 2015. The party’s governments are characterized by policies with a bias considered Catholic and conservative.

In the October elections, however, the coalition of left-wing parties managed to win the majority of seats in Parliament, although Law and Justice continues with the highest single percentage per party. As a result, the right-wing party won 194 seats in Parliament, while the left-wing parties obtained 248 in total.

Hungary, in turn, has been governed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for 13 years. The prime minister, considered “ultranationalist” Right-wing, he is known for his policies against immigrants and the LGBTQIA+ population. In 2022, the European Commission proposed a cut of €7.5 billion in the amount paid by the bloc to the country in response to violations of the rule of law by Orbán’s government.

While they say developments in Poland and Hungary are the most worrying, V-Dem experts also see anti-democratic trends in almost every other country in Europe. This is because, according to them, right-wing nationalist and populist parties are registering electoral success and increasingly consolidating themselves in the political mainstream.

“Typically they are far-right parties that have a dubious commitment to democracy or are outright hostile to democracy”said Lundstedt. “For example, they often attack aspects of freedom of the media and freedom of association, or want to undermine the sharing of power between the Executive, Parliament and the Courts”, he stated.

According to the study, the trend of autocratization is increasingly prevalent globally. However, the slope has reversed in some countries. In Europe, for example, the democracies of North Macedonia, Moldova and Slovenia have become more liberal again after going through periods of autocratization, assesses the V-Dem report.

In the Netherlands, the Party for Freedom (PVV, its acronym in Dutch), led by populist deputy Geert Wilders, won parliamentary elections in the Netherlands held on November 22nd and Wilders could become the new prime minister.

Wilders, on the right, defends the “de-Islamization” from the Netherlands and states that he does not want mosques or Islamic schools in the country. According to AP Newsamong his 2023 electoral proposals, is the total suspension of the acceptance of asylum in the country and the rejection of immigrants at the borders.

RIGHT IN EUROPE IN 20 YEARS

Even though they have still advanced, right-wing and center-right governments in Europe’s 10 largest economies have lost traction after a significant increase in the 2010s, going from 7 governments to 5, between the 2 political spectrums.

This is not to say that the shrinking of the right in these economies marks the end of the wave of conservative governments around the world.

At the beginning of the century, half of the continent’s largest economies were center-left (Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Sweden) versus two center-right (Spain and Poland), one right-wing (France), one center (Turkey) and an undefined one (Russia).

The situation was reversed in 2010, when 7 governments were on the right and center-right, with the exception of Spain, Poland and Russia.

Despite having lost strength, the presence of the right and center-right in Europe’s largest economies remained high 10 years later, in 5 countries (Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Turkey).