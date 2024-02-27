Obesity in Italy affects 11.4% of the population. An even more alarming figure if we look at overweight, which affects almost 1 in 2 people (46.3%). Experts are unanimous on the topic: increasing physical activity and adopting a balanced and correct diet are key aspects for prevention. This is why, on the occasion of World Obesity Day (4 March), the Italian Food Union – Sweeteners Group highlights the importance of promoting correct nutrition among people suffering from this pathology and intends to encourage a debate on the role of sweeteners in reducing sugar consumption, in line with expert advice.

“At a time when obesity rates are increasing – explains Luca Piretta, gastroenterologist, nutritionist and professor of food allergies and intolerances at the Campus Biomedico University of Rome – sweeteners with few or no calories can be one of the tools as part of a broader nutritional strategy to help reduce calorie intake and control body weight as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle and respecting the acceptable daily allowances established by food safety agencies” .

The obesity emergency is all in the numbers: almost 1 billion obese people in the world and there will be 1.9 billion by 2035. Even in Italy – we read in a note – obesity rates are increasing with 5.6 million people, or 11.4% of the population. An even more alarming figure if you look at excess weight, which affects 47.3% of adults and 27.2% of children and adolescents, and the consequences that this disease can generate. Overweight and obesity, in fact, are responsible for over 64,000 deaths, or 10% of all deaths.

According to the V Italian barometer obesity report, created by the Ibdo Foundation in collaboration with Istat, there are more than 17 million people with excess weight and 5.6 million suffer from obesity – the note details – A figure, the latter, which is slightly decline compared to the peak of 2021 (over 6 million, equal to approximately 12% of the adult population), but significantly higher than 20 years ago when it stood at 8.5%. It is, therefore, a growing phenomenon in Italy as in the rest of the world, even if at a European level countries like Malta or Ireland have over 60% of the population obese and overweight, while ours is among the countries with the most low incidence in the adult population. But this does not mean that the problem can be underestimated, given that it affects 23 million people in Italy.

For this reason Piretta has no doubts: “it is appropriate to underline their role in the fight against obesity, without ever neglecting the fundamental aspects of prevention”, i.e. a diet attentive to the indications of the guidelines for a “healthy diet in relation to proportionality of the foods to be consumed and the right portions as well as the correct timing of meals and the balance of the intestinal microbiota and regular physical activity. We remember – underlines the expert – that obesity is a multifactorial disease that takes into account many variables , such as genetic predisposition and lifestyles. This last aspect can be intervened through nutritional education and physical activity education.”

Overweight and obesity are not the same thing. An overweight person is defined as a person with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 25.0 and 29.9 kg/m², while obesity implies a significant excess of body weight that exceeds or equals the BMI of 30 kg/m². m. Both overweight and obesity can increase the risk of developing a number of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and joint problems, among others . However, obesity is a more serious condition and poses a greater health risk.

Consuming foods or drinks with low-calorie sweeteners, as an alternative to sugar, can help reduce your overall daily sugar intake. When incorporated into a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, this approach can help reduce overall calorie intake, as evidenced by systematic reviews and meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials.

Piretta – the note reports – has developed, together with the Sweeteners Group of the Italian Food Union, a handbook with some practical advice on how to combat obesity (also with the help of sweeteners) through a healthy and balanced diet and healthy lifestyles: 1 adoption of a balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins to develop an intestinal microbiota more in line with a lean individual; 2. regular physical activity for at least 150 minutes (if moderate) or 75 minutes (intense) every week, including walking, running, cycling or swimming: 3. respecting meal times (chrononutrition) helps prevent 'obesity. Skipping breakfast is a risk factor for weight gain and many related diseases.

And again: 4. keep the consumption of simple sugars below 15% of total daily calories; 5. don't underestimate sleep. Sleeping between 7 and 9 hours a night is essential for memory, hormones and, above all, for immune function, as lack of sleep can negatively affect appetite regulation and food choices, both for those who are overweight than for those who are not; 6. Monitoring eating behavior and weight is considered an essential tool in behavioral weight loss interventions. When talking about monitoring, we don't just mean the food and drinks consumed, but also the emotional state that can have an effect on nutrition. This is why – concludes the note – it is always recommended to consult professionals, such as a nutritionist or a psychologist, to receive personalized advice and support.