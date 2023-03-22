5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Santiago de Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook the south-central part of Chile on Tuesday. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

According to the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, the epicenter took place in the commune of Melipilla, in the Metropolitan Region, registered a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers.

PRELIMINARY Local Time: 2023/03/21 14:38:13, mag: 5.5, Lat: -33.61, Lon: -71.38, Depth: 57.0, Loc: 17.47 km NW of Melipilla — Seismology UdeChile (@Sismos_CSN) March 21, 2023

Chile is located in the southeastern part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismic zone in the world.and undergoes hundreds of small telluric movements due to the subduction of the Nazca Plate under the South American Plate.

In 1960, the southern Chilean region of Valdivia suffered the most powerful earthquake recorded in modern times, measuring 9.6 on the open Richter scale, killing 1,655 people.

#Chili 🇨🇱 Images from the San Cristobal hill, at which time rocks fell due to an earthquake in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/ioA5FtMlkD — 🅾🅾🅾 (@EarthquakeChil1) March 21, 2023

EFE