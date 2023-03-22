5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Santiago de Chile

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Videos show the falling rocks.
Social networks / National Seismological Center
So far no victims have been reported and material damage is being assessed.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook the south-central part of Chile on Tuesday. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
According to the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, the epicenter took place in the commune of Melipilla, in the Metropolitan Region, registered a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers.
PRELIMINARY Local Time: 2023/03/21 14:38:13, mag: 5.5, Lat: -33.61, Lon: -71.38, Depth: 57.0, Loc: 17.47 km NW of Melipilla
— Seismology UdeChile (@Sismos_CSN) March 21, 2023
(Keep reading: The shocking images left by the earthquake in Ecuador).
Chile is located in the southeastern part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismic zone in the world.and undergoes hundreds of small telluric movements due to the subduction of the Nazca Plate under the South American Plate.
In 1960, the southern Chilean region of Valdivia suffered the most powerful earthquake recorded in modern times, measuring 9.6 on the open Richter scale, killing 1,655 people.
#Chili 🇨🇱 Images from the San Cristobal hill, at which time rocks fell due to an earthquake in the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/ioA5FtMlkD
— 🅾🅾🅾 (@EarthquakeChil1) March 21, 2023
EFE
