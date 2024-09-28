The derailment of the freight train in which a group of migrants was traveling 25 days ago caused the spill of 5,500 kilograms of sulfuric acid in 191.34 square meters of the Ahumada desert, reported the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa).

Still without disclosing the environmental damage in the area, the federal authority reported through a press release that “it will continue to follow up on the corresponding administrative procedure,” while yesterday personnel hired by the Ferromex company continued work in the area. During a tour of the place, it was observed that apparent cleaning work was being carried out and that the tank cars were removed from the sides of the tracks, near Médanos Station, at kilometer 302 of the Pan-American highway Ahumada to Juárez, in where minutes before 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, six cars and six tank cars derailed. Five of the tank cars were transporting sulfuric acid and one more chlorine, so the accident also caused the drip spill for approximately ten hours of sulfuric acid in the area, a corrosive chemical that is used to manufacture other acids, fertilizers , explosives, paints, lacquers and varnishes, among other products, according to Chemistry data from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). According to the Representative Office of the Federal Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection in the state of Chihuahua, in response to his request, Ferromex informed him that the spilled chemical totaled 5,500 kilograms. This amount was obtained from the difference between the weight of the tank car that was used to transfer the product and the weight of the damaged tank car. Profepa announced that at the time of the derailment, the tank car that suffered the leak was transporting a total of 89,120 kilograms of sulfuric acid, which was transferred to another tank that was placed on the track and incorporated into the train. on the way to Ciudad Juárez, where it was taken to a patio where maneuvers were carried out to determine the amount that was spilled on natural soil. In recent days, the environmental authority also reported that the area affected by the spill is approximately 10.63 meters wide by 18 meters long, with black spots with pink tones, giving a total of 191.34 square meters. According to Mauricio Alfredo Rodríguez Padilla, coordinator of State Civil Protection in the Northern Zone of Chihuahua, the work in the area by the companies hired by Ferromex and Profepa could continue for about a month, because they have to remove everything the material in the area to be able to determine the damage and the causes of the accident. He also explained that although sulfuric acid is liquid, due to international protocols, the conversion is made to kilograms in response ways. According to the official Ferromex website, the liquids are transported in tank cars with a length of 12.3 meters, a height of 4.8 meters and a capacity of 66,525 liters, while the net unloaded weight of each unit is 37.19 tons, so each derailed tank car would have weighed 126 tons. The derailment of the cars caused the death of a 4-year-old Venezuelan boy, the amputation of the right foot of his 28-year-old mother, beatings to his father and his 7-year-old brother, and the fracture of the lower jaw of a 17-year-old teenager who was traveling alone from Nicaragua to the border.

