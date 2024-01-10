Genoa – Almost 5.5 million euros to Liguria against hydrogeological instability. This is what is foreseen in the decree sent for signature in these hours containing interventions deemed priority by the Region for the mitigation of hydraulic risk and safety measures in the provinces of Imperia and La Spezia. This was announced by the Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Vannia Gava.

“It will be the responsibility of the government commissioner to now follow the timetable, step by step. We are talking about a wonderful region, whose safety and protection is the priority duty of all institutions, at every level”, states the government representative.

The interventions

“We are satisfied and thank the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security for having accepted our financing proposal to carry out some important safety interventions on the Argentina stream, between Taggia and Riva Ligure, in the Imperia area, and, in the La Spezia area, for the mitigation of hydraulic risk in Fornola, in the municipality of Vezzano Ligure – said the president of the Liguria Region and Commissioner Giovanni Toti for the implementation of the national plan for the mitigation of hydrogeological risk following the signing of the decree announced by Deputy Minister Gava – These resources correspond to the request we made a few months ago, anticipating the resources with funds from the regional budget. The defense of the soil and the safety of citizens in the face of phenomena of instability constitute a strategic line of action of this administration, which continues in the impressive work we are carrying out to secure the Ligurian territory”.

In particular, in the Imperia areathe funds allocated will be used to implement the second lot of works for the safety of the last stretch of the Argentina stream, between the municipalities of Riva Ligure and Taggia. The contribution request was 4.8 million euros.

“The objective is to give an overall response to the hydrogeological risk on the Argentina stream – explains the councilor for Soil Defense Giacomo Giampedrone – With this new financing we will complete the interventions, securing the entire final stretch of the course water to avoid scenarios like those seen in the flood of October 2020. The construction process of the various lots is proceeding according to the timetable”.

This latest financing recognized by the Government is part of a large project to secure the Argentina stream, with a total value of over 17.6 million euros, financed partly with Civil Protection resources and partly also with Pnrr funds.

In La Spezia the resources allocated by the ministry will be used for hydraulic risk mitigation interventions in locality Fornolain the municipality of Vezzano Ligure, identified as the implementing body: the objective is to secure the bed of the tombinato canal, a left tributary of the Cantarana Canal.

“With this financing we will respond to a deeply felt need in the municipality of Vezzano Ligure. This is a strategic intervention to secure the entire area.” The project presented to the Ministry of the Environment envisages the construction of a new manhole, hydraulically adequate and with a new route which will be located further south than the current one, in order to minimize interference with the buildings in the area.