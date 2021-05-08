Dubai (Union)

Beit al-Khair announced the start of distributing Zakat al-Fitr and Eid al-Fitr to families registered in the association’s lists, according to its consistent policy of distribution before the blessed Eid al-Fitr, so that deserving families can purchase their needs for the holiday in a timely manner, to make their children happy in these virtuous days. Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, Director General of the Association, indicated that Beit Al-Khair continues to receive donations from philanthropists who wish to pay their zakat through it, and said: “The association annually implements a package of Ramadan and seasonal projects to please the needy families. He said: “This year, the association allocated 4 million dirhams for the Eidiya, and one million and 500 thousand dirhams for zakat al-Fitr, as part of its Ramadan campaign“ and raise alms ”, and these amounts are subject to increase according to the donations of the benefactors, as the association receives their generous donations to spend on the deserving groups and extends the bridges of community solidarity. .